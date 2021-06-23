Cancel
Liverpool, NY

Village of Liverpool: White wins seventh term as mayor; Fadden and Hebert get trustee positions

By Russ Tarby
LIVERPOOL — As expected, Gary White was re-elected to his seventh term as mayor of Liverpool, at the June 15 village election.

Incumbent Trustee Christina Fadden and former Trustee Dennis Hebert, were both returned to the village board.

White, Fadden and Hebert all ran as Republicans but also on the Residents Party line.

Democrats have not fielded any candidate for village office here since 2001 and have not conducted a caucus since that year.

Hebert – who served on the village board from 2007 to 2017 – takes over the seat being vacated by Trustee Jason Recor, who’s leaving in order to run for Salina’s First Ward town councilor.

White retired in the 1990s as deputy chief of the Syracuse Police Department to work in the automotive industry. He served six terms as a village trustee and became deputy mayor during the Marlene Ward administration.

He first ran for the top job in 2009 when he prevailed over independent candidate Tom Stack by a vote of 291 to 154. In subsequent elections White ran unopposed. So with 12 years as a trustee and 12 more as mayor, White has already logged more than two decades in village government.

There were several write-in votes for trustee, including four ballots marked for Mike Hennigan, the owner of Nichols Supermarket. Although his store is located in the village, Hennigan has long resided in the town of Salina, making him ineligible for village office.

