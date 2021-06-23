Cancel
North Syracuse, NY

Incumbents victorious in North Syracuse; LOSAP referendum passes

By Ashley M. Casey
NORTH SYRACUSE — Voters in the village of North Syracuse returned three incumbents to the Village Board of Trustees in the June 15 election. Voters also approved a measure lowering the age of eligibility for retirement benefits for firefighters.

While the village was still awaiting the results of 32 absentee ballots at press time, according to Election Day results, Trustee Christopher Strong received 161 votes and Trustee Lou Ann St. Germain received 120 votes, retaining their places on the board. They will serve four-year terms on the board. Challenger Jacob Bunton received 118 votes.

Deputy Mayor Patricia Gustafson, who ran unopposed, received 150 votes to fill the remaining two years of former Trustee Diane Browning’s term.

As for the Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) referendum, 166 people voted yes and 85 voted no. Volunteer firefighters will now be eligible for LOSAP benefits at age 60 instead of age 62.

