The high-velocity, gravity-defying F-150 Raptor blends menacing looks and dominating off-road performance with day-to-day practicality. This 10Best Trucks and SUVs winner fits a 5.5-foot bed to an extended SuperCab or a slightly larger four-door SuperCrew. A rip-roaring twin-turbo V-6 belts out 450 horsepower and comes mated to a paddle-shifted 10-speed automatic transmission. Specialized equipment includes a long-travel suspension, beefy racing shocks, oversized all-terrain tires, and protective skid plates. The Raptor’s capability is so great that it has no direct competition; most of its closest rivals are equipped with far less comprehensive off-road packages. The Raptor may be more truck than most people can ever fully utilize—but, damn, is it a lot of fun!