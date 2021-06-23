5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in North Dakota

Tamas Pap/Unsplash

North Dakota is a state in the United States of America's midwestern region, characterized by the Great Plains. The Scandinavian Heritage Association, which houses the area's immigrant heritage, is located in Minot, while the Plains Art Museum in Fargo exhibits native American and modern art.

The harsh badlands near the Montana border are another feature of the state. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, which spans the Missouri River, is also well-known. Bismarck, the state capital, is also home to the well-known International Peace Garden.

The following is a list of the top five breakfast restaurants in North Dakota.

Kroll's Diner

Kroll's Diner is a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This 50s-style restaurant delivers some of the best American and German breakfast dishes at 4401 Memorial Highway in Mandan.

Their comprehensive menu includes delicacies such as knoephla soup, German burgers, bread, sandwiches, ham, patty melts, buttermilk pancakes, and much more.

Beautiful leather seats and good padded tall stools beside the tables and bar counter ensure that you are as comfortable as possible. When dining, the restaurant's 50s appearance and feel offer you a nostalgic feeling, making the experience even more enjoyable.

They provide dine-in, takeout, and curbside collection services to all customers, and you can reach them at +1 701-667-0940 if you have any questions.

The Shack on Broadway

With a bungalow outside architecture and a traditional western interior, this beloved neighborhood cafe is located at 3215 Broadway North in Fargo.

To ensure that you are as comfortable as possible while eating, the restaurant includes well-cushioned seats and tall stools carefully distributed throughout the restaurant.

The restaurant serves award-winning homemade breakfast dishes with an extensive menu that includes meat lovers omelet with hashbrowns, eggs benedict, chicken fried steak, cinnamon rolls, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, legendary caramel rolls, taco omelet, and much more.

Customers can dine-in, order takeout, or have their food delivered to their doorstep. If you have any questions, please call them at +1 701-356-2211.

Cracker Barrel Old Store Barrel

This wonderful, cozy restaurant is at 1685 N Grandview Ln in Bismarck, and it has a lovely green facade with lush greenery planted all around it. Inside the restaurant, there is comfortable, well-designed furniture to guarantee that you have a more pleasant dining experience.

The restaurant delivers great morning delicacies like the cracker barrel's country boy breakfast, chicken fried steak, fried apple slices, biscuit cornbread, country fried steak, and a variety of other selections.

They provide dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to all customers, and you can call them at +1 701-223-2785 if you have any questions.

Copper Dog Cafe

This family-friendly restaurant is located at 218 West Main Street in Mandan. It serves some of the best breakfast cuisines, including Hawaiian waffles, American pie, chicken waffles, and various other selections.

The restaurant features a great high-end design, as well as an indoor play area for your children to enjoy throughout their visit. The restaurant also boasts lovely high-end furnishings with leather cushion seats perfectly spaced for a more relaxed and pleasant experience.

Customers can dine-in, order takeout, or have their food delivered to their doorstep. If you have any questions, you can call them at +1 701-590-7070.

Gramma Butterwicks Restaurant

This cozy and well-designed restaurant is located at 1421 South Washington Street in Grand Forks and features a well-designed interior with soft leather seats to make your visit as pleasant as possible.

With an extensive menu that includes hash browns, pancakes and bacon, eggs benedict, french toast combo, cheese omelet, and more, the restaurant delivers some of the best classic American morning foods.

They serve dine-in and takeout, and you can reach them at +1 701-772-4764 if you have any questions.

Have you eaten at any of the eateries listed above? If yes, could you please tell us about your experience?

