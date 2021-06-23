Motorbike racer hopes to emulate gran and mum's track success

As the fashion industry has expanded into the digital realm, models have been given an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their shining personalities and body of work with thousands of people across social media. American model Jordan Rand has brought an extra kick of badassery to the table with her passion for motorcycles, turning the London-based beauty into a must-follow. While her sweet disposition and eclectic interests helped catapult her to success in the fashion world, Rand’s extensive body of work speaks for itself, and the model continues to remain one to watch in the industry and beyond. Born in Germany, Rand spent her childhood years in Colorado where she was exposed to a world of athletic opportunities. Alongside partaking in classic Coloradan sports like skiing, the long-legged beauty found a passion for figure skating, learning a level of gracefulness she still implements to this day in her modeling work. “I’ve always been a really driven kid, I would drag my mom out of bed at four in the morning to go train,” reminisced Rand. “I credit that determination for a lot of my success.”