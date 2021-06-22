Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Migrant Youth Desperate To Leave Shelters

 15 days ago

Los Angeles (AP) – Over a dozen immigrant children have described poor conditions and desperation to get out of emergency facilities set up by the Biden administration to address a record rise in the number of children crossing the U.S. – Mexico border. The accounts were filed with a federal court in Los Angeles that oversees a settlement governing custody conditions for migrant children. A 13 year old girl says she ate only popsicles because the food smelled foul, and a 17 year old girl complains she had to wear the same clothes and underwear for weeks. The Biden administration says significant improvements have been made, including redoubling efforts to swiftly reunify kids with their families, or move them to licensed long-term care facilities.

