Covid: 'Our best man needed an oxygen tank'

Typically, public health campaigns such as “Together, let’s stop HIV stigma,” “Enjoy the outdoors, without a tick” or “#Fightflu” rely on repetitive reminders of a single message to shape the behaviours of their target audience. Such campaigns work well under general social, institutional and economic stability because the audience shares a common frame of reference.
However, the pandemic has changed those conditions. COVID-19 is not merely a contagious illness that affects the body, but has resulted in a profound collapse of the predictability and performance of most societies.
It has disrupted international trade and travel, jolted consumer and stock markets, halted annual...