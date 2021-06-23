Mariners' Paul Sewald: Earns win in relief
Sewald (4-2) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, walking one and fanning one. Sewald's command wasn't entirely sharp since he tossed just nine of his 17 pitches for strikes, but he still got the job done and has now racked up 10 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. The right-hander has improved his ERA to 2.00 as a result while posting a 28:10 K:BB across 18 innings this season.www.cbssports.com