Rockies' C.J. Cron: Socks 10th homer

 13 days ago

Cron went 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss against the Mariners. Cron's solo shot in the seventh inning off Chris Flexen was all the offense the Rockies could muster in this game, but the slugging first baseman has been excellent at the plate of late. He has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this month and has gone yard in five of his last eight contests while hitting safely in all but one of those contests. He's hitting .266 this month across 60 at-bats.

