Rockies' Tyler Kinley: Takes loss in relief
Kinley (1-2) was tagged with the loss in relief Tuesday against the Mariners after giving up one run on one hit while fanning one across his lone inning of work. Kinley pitched the eighth inning but gave up the decisive hit of the game on a homer from Shed Long. The right-hander has given up runs in four of his last seven outings while allowing homers in three of those appearances, including each of the last two. He owns a 5.87 ERA across nine outings (9.2 innings) this month.www.cbssports.com