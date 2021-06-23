This Customized Dentside F-250 Crew Cab Has Off-Roading Tires and a Whole Lot More
For classic Ford truck enthusiasts like Hunter Clark of Sturgis, Michigan, finding and building a Dentside F-250 Crew Cab is the ultimate dream. They are highly in demand due to the fact that the majority of these trucks only had two doors as they were originally designed to be dedicated workhorses that were not driven casually like their modern counterparts. With a limited number of these trucks out there, they have become very desirable for both collectors and customizers.sanduskyregister.com