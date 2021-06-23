This Customized Dentside F-250 Crew Cab Has Off-Roading Tires and a Whole Lot More

This 1993 Chevrolet G30 ambulance lo0ks old and worn out, but it’s hiding a great secret. It might be one of the best stealth camper builds you’ll see in years. Ambulances work a hard life quickly transporting the injured to hospitals and getting crashed into lakes. When these vehicles get retired they often end up in the hands of plumbers and contractors; their ambulance boxes making for a neat office with expansive storage. Others get turned into RVs and this one might be the best I’ve seen yet. I might even say that this ambulance is a poster child for stealth campers.