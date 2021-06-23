5 to find: Things to do this weekend

Take Friday off and feed body and soul at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. It’s the museum’s Burger Night, where one can enjoy chef-made creations, but the museum is also hosting a conversation between Tulsa photographer Don Thompson and Oklahoma artist Crystal Z Campbell about how their art is a response to current events. Then, the museum’s Films on the Lawn series will feature “Hidden Figures,” about the Black women scientists and mathematicians who played an integral role in the U.S. space program. Advance tickets are required. philbrook.org.