Players' Log: Day 23 in Alaska - Junior Hockey News

Today is Monday, I had slept through my alarm to wake up for my roommate and I’s workout. We thankfully made it there on time for our daily lift. After the workout, we hurried home to eat before heading to the rink tonight for the practice that coach Morris runs. Today we only had 19 guys at the skate, so we had our normal warm-up drills before playing a four-on-four scrimmage. I had made some good plays and played good defensively. I ended up scoring a goal tonight from a good pass from my teammate I was playing with today. After the practice was over, we made it home and made it home and made leftover spaghetti with chicken. While I was eating, I turned on the Lightning and the Islanders. The Lightning pounded the Islanders 8-0. After the game was over, I went downstairs to watch some T.V. before going to bed.