Mudbugs Win Robertson Cup Junior Hockey News

Today is Thursday, as I usually do, I got up to make some breakfast. After breakfast I did the same thing, I’ve done since being here, I went downstairs to make sure my roommate was up before heading into my room to watch T.V. and sit on my phone. We left for our workout and got there to only see that it was going to be my roommate and I working out. Since it was only the two of us working out it went by quickly since we didn’t have any distractions or having to wait on the weights to use them. After the workout, we were able to have a little bit more time to get something to eat and rest up before heading to the rink to do coach Morris’ last skate of the week before the weekend. Our old teammate joined us tonight at the skate. Since it was the last skate of the week there were a bit more people there than normal. After the skate tonight, my mom came into town to watch the Anchorage Wolverines Pre-Draft Camp this weekend. When she came into town, we went out to dinner tonight since it had been a month since I had seen her last. After dinner and catching up, I took her back to her hotel and I went home and went to bed after a long day.