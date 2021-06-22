Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Mudbugs Win Robertson Cup Junior Hockey News

juniorhockey.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the Shreveport Mudbugs took down the NAHL’s top team- the Aberdeen Wings to bring home the Robertson Cup. Shreveport got out in front in the first and never looked back. Aberdeen got close in the second at a mere goal away but superb goaltending kept the Crawdaddies in front. Once the third period got underway, a powerplay goal by Joe Mack created a two point differential and the Wings never recovered.

www.juniorhockey.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Junior Hockey#Hockey News#Nahl#The Aberdeen Wings#Aberdeen Wings 2#Shreveport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Mudbugs return home, celebrating Robertson Cup Championship

Less than 24 hours after winning their second Robertson Cup, the Shreveport Mudbugs arrived home. The magnitude of what they've accomplished has started to set in for players like captain David Breazeale, "It's hard to describe. When it happens right away, it doesn't really sink in until you get to hoist that cup. When we raised it and had all the guys there together it was one of the most amazing feelings I've ever had playing hockey."
Alaska Statejuniorhockey.com

Day 26 in Alaska- Junior Hockey News

Today is Thursday, as I usually do, I got up to make some breakfast. After breakfast I did the same thing, I’ve done since being here, I went downstairs to make sure my roommate was up before heading into my room to watch T.V. and sit on my phone. We left for our workout and got there to only see that it was going to be my roommate and I working out. Since it was only the two of us working out it went by quickly since we didn’t have any distractions or having to wait on the weights to use them. After the workout, we were able to have a little bit more time to get something to eat and rest up before heading to the rink to do coach Morris’ last skate of the week before the weekend. Our old teammate joined us tonight at the skate. Since it was the last skate of the week there were a bit more people there than normal. After the skate tonight, my mom came into town to watch the Anchorage Wolverines Pre-Draft Camp this weekend. When she came into town, we went out to dinner tonight since it had been a month since I had seen her last. After dinner and catching up, I took her back to her hotel and I went home and went to bed after a long day.
USA Hockey

USA Hockey Invites 44 Players To World Junior Summer Showcase

Finland and Sweden Will Join U.S. July 24-31 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The Showcase, which will also include teams from Finland and Sweden, will serve as an evaluation for athletes seeking to make their respective national teams for the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2021, through Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
Hockeyhockeyjournal.com

Projecting USA Hockey’s roster for 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

USA Hockey will select its team for the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup starting this Thursday. The 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, taking place Aug. 2-8 in Czech Republic, will feature prospects born in 2004. The Americans going overseas for the first marquee international event of the draft season will be chosen from the USA Hockey Select 17 Player Development Camp at Northtown Center in Amherst, N.Y.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Hockey News Now: One Down, One to Go

With the Montreal Canadiens off to the Stanley Cup final, the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to battle to decide who'll meet with the Habs next week. Steven Ellis and Avry Lewis-McDougall preview what to expect in Game 7. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber?...
Hockeyjuniorhockey.com

Behind the Bench, June 30th- Junior Hockey News

The VICTORIOUS HOCKEY COMPANY’s Weekly Newsletter: HOW DO YOU BECOME AN OVERNIGHT SUCCESS?. You work really hard for 10 years. You see yourself as an artist dedicated to your craft with a desire to get better. You try new things. You fail. You improve. You grow. You face countless challenges...
NHLSports Illustrated

The Hockey News Podcast: 2020-21 Stanley Cup Final Preview

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin and feature writer Ken Campbell:. We preview the Stanley Cup final matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, assessing the teams in the following categories:. - Offense. - Defense. - Goaltending. - Special...
MotorsportsSkagit Valley Herald

Dominic Scelzi wins Dirt Cup

For some, first time's the charm. In his first-ever attempt to win the Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup, Dominic Scelzi ended up taking the checkered flag Saturday in the culminating race at Skagit Speedway. Scelzi won two of the three feature races at the three-day event, but Saturday's was undoubtedly...
NHLPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Mudbugs Hockey Release 2021-2022 Schedule

The Shreveport Mudbugs just won the North American Hockey League last week, and the Robertson Cup hasn't even been in Shreveport for 7 days yet. But that's not stopping them from preparing for next season. Which is probably because it's going to be here pretty quick. This will be the...
Hockeysbncollegehockey.com

USA Hockey Announces World Juniors Summer Series Camp Roster

USA Hockey announced the roster for their World Juniors Summer Series, which is one of the first steps in determining a roster for next winter’s 2022 World Juniors tournament. These players will compete at a camp at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan July 24-31 including some exhibition games against...
Albion, NEColumbus Telegram

Albion Juniors win 10th straight game

The wins keep on coming for the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors. Their record remains unblemished after a 10-2 win against O'Neill on Thursday, improving the team's record to 10-0. It was a tight affair for three innings, but Albion broke the game open in the fourth inning...
Erie County, NYkentonbee.com

Buckanovich wins Diemer Cup

Deb Buckanovich was able to post the lowest overall in Brighton Park’s women’s golf league Frank Diemer Cup, taking the event with a 95 overall. After a 47 round one on June 15, Buckanovich scored a 48 in round two on June 22. Janet Schilling was the first runner-up with a 109, piecing together rounds of 53 and 56. The […]
Portsmouth, OHnewswatchman.com

Junior Shockers win on back-to-back days

Winning one Friday evening and following with another victory Saturday morning, the Waverly Post 142 17U Junior Shockers produced a total of 21 runs in those two games. It started with a 12-2 triumph over the Chillicothe Post 757 15U Colts Friday. Statistically for the Junior Shockers, Cole Borland picked...
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Post 218 Juniors rally in seventh to win showdown

Anthony Broeker hustled home from second base on a Kabren Koelling single to center field Sunday afternoon to lift the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team to a 3-2 win over Elsberry Post 226. The game, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, was a showdown of the top two...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

EHS junior wins national speech championship

Ananth Veluvali, a junior at Edina High School, took first place at the National Catholic Forensic League championship in extemporaneous speaking. Veluvali became the first Minnesota student to win the tournament in 10 years, and the first Edina student to win a national title as a junior. He was the unanimous choice of all five judges as the best of the six competitors in the final round.
Hockeyjuniorhockey.com

USA Hockey Needs to Raise the Bar for Junior Hockey – Junior Hockey News

Every summer we hear about the meat market recruiting from the junior level of play. 2021 is not any different, and it may be worse than ever. The biggest joke of the off season is the number of promised free-to-play opportunities with certain non-sanctioned programs. It is the equivalent of trying to stuff a 100-pound watermelon into an empty 16-ounce Coca-Cola bottle. Seriously, how is it possible to get 80 players onto a 25-man roster?

Comments / 0

Community Policy