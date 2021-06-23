Cancel
Public Safety

Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong’s security law

Miami Herald
 13 days ago

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong's national security law pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the sweeping national security...

Jimmy Lai
Public Safety
Beijing, CN
Terrorism
China
Politicsriverbender.com

Hong Kong's No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Marking the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control, a top city official defended the national security law imposed by Beijing and said Thursday it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the law...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Monitoring chilling impact of security law on Hong Kong'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact that National Security Law had on the civic and democratic space of Hong Kong. Addressing the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said, "We...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Hong Kong Court Grants Bail to Activist Charged Under Security Law -Media

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday approved bail for a pro-democracy activist who is among 47 charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on its freest city last year, the city's public broadcaster RTHK reported. Owen Chow, 24, who...
Chinajack1065.com

Hong Kong security law is ‘a human rights emergency’ – Amnesty

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify “censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights”, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, a year after the law was implemented. Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June last...
PoliticsGwinnett Daily Post

One year after Hong Kong's national security law, residents feel Beijing's tightening grip

It was approaching midnight on June 30, 2020, when news broke that Beijing had promulgated a national security law in Hong Kong, effective immediately. Since China's rubber-stamp parliament revealed its plans for such legislation the month before, Hong Kongers had been nervously awaiting the details of a law that would reshape their legal, political and media landscape.
ChinaBirmingham Star

National security law in Hong Kong completes 1 year

Hong Kong, June 30 (ANI): The draconian Beijing-imposed national security law, introduced to smother dissent and free speech in Hong Kong, has completed one year on Wednesday, leaving the once British-controlled region in turmoil and chaos. The law criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the...
Law EnforcementWNCY

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily columnist under security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong police arrested on Wednesday a columnist for pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on suspicion of conspiring to collude with a foreign country or foreign forces, in another hit to the besieged newspaper. The latest arrest came after police froze assets of companies linked to the newspaper...
ChinaWashington Post

One year on, here’s how China’s national security law has changed Hong Kong

In the past month, under mounting government pressure, Hong Kong’s Apple Daily closed — eliminating the city’s most influential pro-democracy newspaper. China banned two annual democratic traditions — the June 4 vigil to commemorate the Tiananmen Massacre and the July 1 march commemorating Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China — on public health grounds, although most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Chief Executive Carrie Lam refused to say whether such protests would be categorically banned by the national security law (NSL) passed a year ago. But since the law has been used as a pretext to silence critics of the government’s authority, activists worry that any mass protests would trigger arrests and punishment under the NSL, since the protests, by their nature, are criticisms.
CNN

CNN traces Taiwan's military past as Beijing warns island to 'prepare for war'

As Beijing steps up its military propaganda and warns Taiwan to “prepare for war,” experts say the bigger threat to the island and western democracies is the large-scale cyberattacks that could potentially paralyze physical infrastructure and business simultaneously. CNN’s Will Ripley visits old military installations in Kinmen, Taiwan, and speaks with people in Taipei to investigate the terrifying scenario of a potential global cyberwar.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.

