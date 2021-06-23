Hyundai Teases Plans For ‘Coexisting’ Humans & Bots After Buying Boston Dynamics

If you haven’t already bought a new gaming monitor in the online shopping chaos we like to call Prime Day, Samsung might have something to halt any rash purchases. It unveiled its latest batch of budget Odyssey gaming monitors, including a flat rather than a curved model that can do 4K at 144Hz. Unlike Samsung's curvy G9 and G7 models, the new Odyssey G7 28 (G70) has a flat panel and uses IPS rather than QLED tech, which means it won’t be as bright. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, it can do 4K resolution at up to 144Hz, so it'll support Sony's PS5 and the Xbox Series X models at 4K 120Hz with room to spare. Alas, Samsung hasn’t offered prices for this, the most interesting model. However, a pair of new 1080p G3 monitors, with 144Hz refresh rates, will land at the start of July.