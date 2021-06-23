Cancel
Hyundai Teases Plans For ‘Coexisting’ Humans & Bots After Buying Boston Dynamics

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai announced this month that it has acquired Boston Dynamics, the company responsible for Spot, the robot dog villainized by Black Mirror, and humanoid-slash-pro dancer Atlas. But don’t just expect to see the Transformers with this merger—the automaker is dreaming of so much more with this “new chapter of mobility,” which it believes will pave the way for the “harmonious coexistence of humankind and robots.”

