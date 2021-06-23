Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a few moderate thunderstorms approaching South Point, or near Southmost, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rainfall along with some lightning will be possible with this storms. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, South Padre Island, Rancho Viejo, Southmost, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, La Paloma, Cameron Park, Laureles and Downtown Brownsville.alerts.weather.gov