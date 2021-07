Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. For the first time in five weeks digital asset investment products saw inflows, totaling USD 63m last week, according to digital asset investing firm CoinShares, while for the first time in nine weeks, inflows were seen across all individual digital assets - implying a turnaround in sentiment amongst investors. Bitcoin (BTC) saw the most inflows totaling USD 39m, while bitcoin investment product trading turnover was the lowest since November 2020.