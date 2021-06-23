Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Pregnant woman jumps from apartment building to escape Alabama fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0W5P_0acfqwEy00

MOBILE, Ala. — A pregnant woman from south Alabama was hospitalized after she jumped from her second-story apartment to escape a fire, authorities said.

The fire occurred in Mobile at about 5:30 a.m. CDT, AL.com reported.

According to a spokesperson with Mobile Fire-Rescue, flames and smoke started appearing at the Bay Oaks Apartments and it took crews about 40 minutes to put out the blaze, WBMA reported.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, who also jumped from the second floor, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, WKRG reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with varying degrees of injuries, WPMI reported.

Eight families were displaced, a Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesperson told WBMA.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
394
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Accidents
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Accidents
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Apartment Building#Escape Fire#Accident#Mobile Fire Rescue#Wbma#Darwin Wpmi#Wkrg#Abc#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
ALA
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy