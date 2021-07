The bats led the way once again for the Washington baseball team on Friday when they traveled to Williamsburg to close the week and triumphed in a 13-7 final. The Demons trailed 1-0 in the third when they opened up with four runs in the third and broke out for seven in the fifth to take control of the non-conference bout. The team had nine hits and nine free passes led by Lucas Kroll going 2-for-4 with three RBI. Ethan Patterson had a pair of knocks with one RBI and Ethan Zieglowsky brought in two. Zeke Slagel recorded the win on the mound tossing 3 1/3 innings giving up two runs on three hits and striking out five.