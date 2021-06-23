Cancel
Golden State Warriors Get 7th And 14th Pick In 2021 NBA Draft, Opening Up Paths Back To Contention

By Patrick Murray
So there it is. The Golden State Warriors didn’t get super lucky on NBA Draft lottery night, but they didn’t get super unlucky either. Entering the night the Warriors had a 9.6% chance of the fourth overall pick via Minnesota, but a 27.6% chance of the top-three protected pick they received in the Andrew Wiggins - D’Angelo Russell trade not conveying until next year. In the end the most statistically likely outcome was the one that was borne out- the Golden State Warriors will pick 7th and 14th in the 2021 NBA draft.

