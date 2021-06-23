Shen pool manager responds to council comments

(Shenandoah) -- Recent comments regarding staffing at Shenandoah's Wilson Aquatics Center have drawn the ire of the facility's management. During the public comment portion of Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council Meeting, Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks responded to questions asked by council members at the previous meeting regarding the number of managers and assistant managers employed at the pool. Sparks says the "scuttle" over staffing issues aired at the June 8th meeting has caused turmoil at the pool. She says some of her staff members have been contacted numerous times--including by council members.