Washburn, TN

Meteorologists make presentations during Washburn summer school

By Barbara Womack Grainger Today Correspondent
graingertoday.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN – Kindergarten students at Washburn School spent last week studying the weather as part of the STREAM summer camp program for learning loss recovery. Amber Brogan, teacher for kindergarten through second grade, arranged for staff meteorologists from Knoxville television stations to make presentations in the school gym during the week. Heather Haley from WVLT Channel 8 and Todd Howell from WBIR Channel 10 made in-person presentations. Ken Weathers of WATE Channel 6 appeared on Zoom.

