Community leaders from Milwaukee rallied to try to convince Gov. Tony Evers to hear their concerns about police accountability efforts for the state. Activists will be outside the State Capitol in Madison, calling for the creation of an executive commission to extend public dialogue on police reforms. Evers recently signed legislation, that, among other things, bans the use of chokeholds in certain situations. Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), said despite the bipartisanship behind these bills, citizen voices were not given enough weight. “You know, we fought really hard at our local fire and police commission meeting to say we didn’t want an exception to the chokehold ban because we’re afraid that that exception would be abused, and would not actually have saved someone like George Floyd,” Lang explained.