A big night for Brad Lander

For weeks, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has been the presumed frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next comptroller, judging by most polls of the all-important Democratic primary. He came under fire for being absent from the campaign trail at forums and from his job, fending off tough criticism in the only New York City Campaign Finance Board-sanctioned debate for Democratic comptroller candidates. On Tuesday, the rain did not stop him from crisscrossing the city, making his rounds on the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Washington Heights, the Bronx, Brooklyn Heights and East Elmhurst.