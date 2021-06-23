Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A big night for Brad Lander

By SYDNEY KASHIWAGI
cityandstateny.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has been the presumed frontrunner in the race to become New York City’s next comptroller, judging by most polls of the all-important Democratic primary. He came under fire for being absent from the campaign trail at forums and from his job, fending off tough criticism in the only New York City Campaign Finance Board-sanctioned debate for Democratic comptroller candidates. On Tuesday, the rain did not stop him from crisscrossing the city, making his rounds on the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Washington Heights, the Bronx, Brooklyn Heights and East Elmhurst.

www.cityandstateny.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
City
East Elmhurst, NY
City
Upper East Side, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Weprin
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Kevin Parker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Scott Stringer
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#Race#Democratic#The New York Times#Data For Progress#Lander Told City State#Seiu#Hell S Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
CNN

Pfizer vaccine protection takes a hit as Delta variant spreads, Israeli government says

(CNN) — The Israeli government says its analysis has shown the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine appears to be less effective against infections caused by the Delta variant compared to other strains of Covid-19. In a brief statement issued on Monday, the government said that as of June 6, the vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. In May -- when the Alpha variant dominated in Israel and the Delta strain had not yet spread widely -- it found that the shot was 95.3% effective against all infections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy