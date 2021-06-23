Waiting years to be mayor, Eric Adams will have to wait a little longer

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has been waiting to become mayor of New York City for at least 16 years, when, as a newly minted captain in the New York City Police Department, he started telling friends that one day he’d lead the city he had lived in his whole life. But even though Adams led the Democratic primary for New York City mayor Tuesday night with 31% of the first-place, in-person votes with 91% of precincts reporting as of midnight, he will have to wait a little longer before he can officially declare victory.