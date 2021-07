AEW has announced that the Dynamite scheduled for September 8 at the Agganis Arena in Boston has been re-scheduled for Wednesday, October 27. This event was originally scheduled for April 15, 2020, then changed to August 5, 2020, and then changed again to April 21 of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to those dates being changed, and the September 8 date was just recently announced in mid-March. Now the date has been changed for a third time.