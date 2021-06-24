Officers attempt to corral cattle roaming on the street in Pico Rivera

Cow walking in a field Matias Tapia/Unsplash

Shortly before 9 pm on Tuesday, local sources reported that unsupervised cows were walking through the streets near Gallatin Rd and Calico Ave in El Rancho, Pico Rivera.

Local residents called the police, who arrived on the scene minutes later. Citizen app videos showed first responders attending to the situation.

One minute later, police shot at least one of the cattle. Whether this was with a tranquilizer or something else, we do not know.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s official Twitter, LASDHQ, deputies advised avoiding Beverly Rd and Durfee Ave until units were able to safely remove the cattle.

According to a local news source, police were attempting to corral approximately 24 loose cows in the vicinity.

Citizen user video showed blocked off streets and several police vehicles stationed nearby while a helicopter circled overhead.

It appeared that there was a local news team on the scene.

Citizen users showed crime scene tape blocking off a stree while a helicopter flew overhead.

According to FoxLA, One person was hurt after more than 20 cows escaped from the slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies reported.

No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident. However, at one point, one of the four-legged police chase suspects was hit by a car. It didn't take long for the cow to get back up and walk away from the crash scene.

