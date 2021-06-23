Cancel
MLB

Giants use a fun and funny first inning to beat Angels

By Brady Klopfer
McCovey Chronicles
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-0 on Tuesday. Let’s just get that out of the way so you know what we’re working towards. It was a good game and a good win. It pushed the Giants to 21 games above .500 which ... look, few things have motivated me more to get back to work on my time machine than the thought of going back to March and arrogantly telling all you suckers that the Giants would be 21 games above .500 in June.

