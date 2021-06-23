Cancel
Gold Up, Powell Promises Rates Will Not Rise Too Quickly

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassuring message that interest rates will not rise too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation. However, a strengthening dollar curbed gains for the yellow metal. Gold futures were up 0.26%...

