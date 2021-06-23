Do we really want to return to normal?

“One thing is certain: We can’t go back.” — Hal Prince. “Return to normal.” The phrase is increasingly being used by politicians, by people in casual conversations and by the media. One article in a national magazine last week insists we will not return to normal until all school is physical. A local politician declared last week that “Our society needs to return to normal as soon as possible,” adding that “Banning vaccine passports will expedite the return to normal.” An article last week in a national newspaper about how many Americans have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and how quickly COVID-19 infections have fallen said it means “We are finally getting back to normal.”