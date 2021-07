Nine out ten homeowners and 75% of non-homeowners believe that buying a home is part of the American Dream. Unfortunately, for college graduates, who have an average debt of $28,000, it is difficult to secure a home and pay for it. Low incomes, lack of credit history, and rising college debts make home ownership a distant dream. Putting off home purchase is the standard recourse for a lot of people. The good news is that it's still possible to become a homeowner after graduating if you plan it properly. With meticulous and intensive preparation, you can purchase a home after getting your degree.