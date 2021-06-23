There's now a 'Karen's diner' in Sydney - complete with rude service, singing waiters, and guest appearances from 'The Manager'

A new pop-up restaurant named 'Karen's diner' has opened in Sydney and promises to provide' excellent food served by rude staff'.

The unique dining experience located at World Square on George Street in the city's CBD is self-proclaimed to be the perfect place for 'all Karen's everywhere' to vent their anger about the service.

A 'Karen' has become a widespread term referencing a certain type of middle-class white woman who is considers herself highly and exhibits behaviours of privilege.

The diner takes this concept to a whole new level and encourages guests to 'ask to speak to the manager' and complain about minor disadvantages.

'Karen's diner' in Sydney is self-proclaimed to be the perfect place for 'all Karen's everywhere' to vent their anger about the service

The idea takes the concept of calling someone a 'Karen' to a whole new level and encourages guests to 'ask to speak to the manager' (stock image)

Those who don't consider themselves to be a 'Karen' now have the opportunity to live out their Karen dreams.

'Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karen's everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world,' the website states.

'Come on, ask for the manager...WE DARE YOU. We want your complaints.'

Aside from the service, the diner has a fantastic selection of burgers, chicken wings and fries on the menu as well as cocktails and beer.

Vegetarian, vegan and non-alcoholic options are also available, but will be accompanied by complaining staff members.

'Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karen's everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world,' the website states (stock image)

According to the website, guests can be sure to expect 'madness' mixed with hilarity when visiting Karen's diner.

Booking a table online is essential and can be done by visiting the website.

Karen's diner is open from 12pm to 10pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 12pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

What exactly is a 'Karen'?

'Karen' has become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privilege.

'Karen' is associated with the kind of person who demands to 'speak to the manager' in order to belittle service industry workers, is anti-vaccination, and carries out racist micro-aggressions, such as asking to touch black people's hair.

In recent months, the meme has evolved into something new: Coronavirus Karen. This particular form of Karen refuses to wear a face covering in shops, won't stick to quarantine, and thinks the whole pandemic thing is overblown.

Source: BBC