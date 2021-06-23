Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

There's now a 'Karen's diner' in Sydney - complete with rude service, singing waiters, and guest appearances from 'The Manager'

By Carina Stathis
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A new pop-up restaurant named 'Karen's diner' has opened in Sydney and promises to provide' excellent food served by rude staff'.

The unique dining experience located at World Square on George Street in the city's CBD is self-proclaimed to be the perfect place for 'all Karen's everywhere' to vent their anger about the service.

A 'Karen' has become a widespread term referencing a certain type of middle-class white woman who is considers herself highly and exhibits behaviours of privilege.

The diner takes this concept to a whole new level and encourages guests to 'ask to speak to the manager' and complain about minor disadvantages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IMJH_0acfpALf00
'Karen's diner' in Sydney is self-proclaimed to be the perfect place for 'all Karen's everywhere' to vent their anger about the service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mF774_0acfpALf00
The idea takes the concept of calling someone a 'Karen' to a whole new level and encourages guests to 'ask to speak to the manager' (stock image)

Those who don't consider themselves to be a 'Karen' now have the opportunity to live out their Karen dreams.

'Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karen's everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world,' the website states.

'Come on, ask for the manager...WE DARE YOU. We want your complaints.'

Aside from the service, the diner has a fantastic selection of burgers, chicken wings and fries on the menu as well as cocktails and beer.

Vegetarian, vegan and non-alcoholic options are also available, but will be accompanied by complaining staff members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXmU9_0acfpALf00
'Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we're the perfect place for Karen's everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world,' the website states (stock image)

According to the website, guests can be sure to expect 'madness' mixed with hilarity when visiting Karen's diner.

Booking a table online is essential and can be done by visiting the website.

Karen's diner is open from 12pm to 10pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 12pm to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

What exactly is a 'Karen'?

'Karen' has become a widespread meme referencing a specific type of middle-class white woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privilege.

'Karen' is associated with the kind of person who demands to 'speak to the manager' in order to belittle service industry workers, is anti-vaccination, and carries out racist micro-aggressions, such as asking to touch black people's hair.

In recent months, the meme has evolved into something new: Coronavirus Karen. This particular form of Karen refuses to wear a face covering in shops, won't stick to quarantine, and thinks the whole pandemic thing is overblown.

Source: BBC

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
76K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waiters#Black People#Pop Up Restaurant#Diner#Food Drink#Vegetarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
BBC
Place
Sydney
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsbkreader.com

KIT Opens in Former MeMe’s Diner Space

If you’re lamenting last year’s closure of MeMe’s Diner, fret not, a new, super queer, feminist food business has moved into 657 Washington Ave. in Prospect Heights. KIT, a new multifaceted concept in the former MeMe’s space is bringing together queer female makers and chefs to offer coffee, pastries (think buckwheat biscuits with cherry compote), all-day picnic-ready foods (Prospect Park is just a 10 minute walk away!) by MeMe’s chef and co-owner Libby Willis, natural wine curated by Black Cat Wines, weekend Eastern European brunch by Dacha 46 (hello, buttery flatbread with soft scrambled eggs and feta), jelly cakes by Solid Wiggles, plus more pop-ups and special events. Envisioned as a community hub, KIT is a service-included, gratuity-free operation. All prices reflect the costs of running the business, vending quality products and respecting the labor of all folks working in the space.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Beloved diner Old John’s opening again

As the economy revs up, more beloved Big Apple restaurants that were left for dead stand to find enterprising proprietors willing to bring them back to life. Take, for example, Old John’s Luncheonette — a cozy and classic dinner that’s fed hungry residents of Manhattan’s Upper West Side since the 1950s.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”
RestaurantsDecider

‘Top Chef’ Blasted for Naming Winner Fired from Restaurant for Inappropriate Behavior

Warning: Major Top Chef finale spoilers ahead. Top Chef crowned its latest winner last night, but his victory was quickly clouded by controversy. Gabe Erales, the Texas-based chef who took home the grand prize on the Bravo cooking show, beat out finalists Dawn Burrell and Shota Nakajima on the Season 18 finale. However, shortly after the episode aired, reports began to remerge online about Erales’ past, specifically his firing from his latest restaurant gig, Yahoo Entertainment reports.
RestaurantsEater

MeMe’s Diner Morphs Into New Home for Growing Queer-Owned Businesses

For Libby Willis, the former co-owner of beloved Prospect Heights spot MeMe’s Diner, the pandemic brought into sharper focus what she already knew firsthand from three years of running the diner: The economics of the restaurant industry are unsustainable, especially for small owner-operators, and even more so for rare queer-owned spaces. But instead of turning away from the industry after closing MeMe’s doors, Willis connected with other queer-owned businesses that had launched during the pandemic and started hosting pop-ups out of MeMe’s vacant space. That effort foreshadowed Willis’ latest venture.
RestaurantsEater

Restaurateur Behind Old John’s Diner Revival Is Considering Odessa Takeover

Restaurateur Louis Skibar voices interest in taking over Odessa in the East Village. A veteran restaurateur with a soft spot for diners is considering reviving shuttered Ukrainian diner Odessa in the East Village. Louis Skibar of Toloache Restaurant Group told the New York Post earlier this week that Odessa is “next on the list” following his resurrection of beloved Upper West Side diner Old John’s, which opened earlier this month. He also co-owns Cuban diner Coppelia in Chelsea.
Restaurantsallears.net

NEWS: Dino Diner Will Reopen Soon in Disney’s Animal Kingdom!

Well, Disney just did a thing. And, that thing is announcing the reopening of over 5 restaurants around the parks and resort!. While we already have details of Casey’s Corner, Citricos, and more welcoming guests back soon, we’ve got a look at another spot returning next week!. The Dino Diner...
Clendenin, WVmountainmedianews.com

Momma Payne’s Diner: A Hidden Treasure in Clendenin

Tucked away in the town of Clendenin is a little diner that is sure to take you back to a simpler time. Momma Payne’s Diner, owned by Andrea Underwood, is a special place that many gather at for morning coffee, a good meal, and great company. Andrea’s parents owned the...
Restaurantsscottjosephorlando.com

Junior's Diner & Mexican Grill

I was thinking that Junior’s Diner, a breakfast and lunch place in Audubon Park, had been there forever. But I was reminded that it has only been Junior’s since late 2006. Before that it was Roger’s Diner. Roger who, I couldn’t say, but then I never knew who Junior was, either.
Summerdale, PACumberland County Sentinel

Discerning Diner: Al’s Pizza & Pub offers variety of food and drink

When I made the decision to visit Al’s for this column, I was shocked to learn that I haven’t visited the eatery in quite some time, according to an employee who informed me that the bar adjacent to the main dining room was installed six years ago. This was just one of the surprises I encountered when I visited Al’s Pizza & Pub last Saturday.
Bangor, MEPosted by
Z107.3

It’s Been One Year Since Nicky’s Cruisin Diner Closed

Of all the places that closed during 2020, most of them because of the pandemic, I think one of the places I miss the most is Nicky's. One year ago today, Classic Cars packed the diner's parking lot for one final Cruisin, before the restaurant closed it's doors for good. I remember walking around, almost in disbelief, that this legendary place, that had occupied a spot on Union Street for decades, would no longer be open.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Rebel Wilson photo sparks concern among followers

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson has been documenting her fitness journey on social media for more than a year and a recent post has some of her followers worried. The "Pitch Perfect" star posted a production still on her verified Instagram account which shows how much weight she has lost, writing in the caption, "Hey babe, you got this x I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food ...show your brilliant brain and your big heart."
Musicwfpk.org

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Accordions”

June is “National Accordion Awareness Month” so today’s Mel’s Diner consisted of your favorite songs that feature, yes, the accordion!. Here’s a list of everything that Mel played, plus a few that didn’t make it due to time constraints…. Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.
Musicbtrtoday.com

"Puke's Diner" by Thick at Home

Brooklyn punks Thick are known for their rowdy live shows and supercharged performances – in the year since their album came out and touring disappeared, they’ve learned to adapt – while working on a follow up. Here, the trio joins us for an exclusive, stripped down performance at home.
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Hamilton, Come From Away among shows to close during Sydney’s snap Covid lockdown

After months of no restrictions on audience capacity, Sydney’s arts and entertainment industry has again received a harsh lesson in the realities of pandemic-era production. The lockdown of the City of Sydney, Randwick, Woollahra and Waverley local government areas, which requires residents to stay home unless engaged in essential activities or outdoor exercise, has halted the vast majority of Sydney’s live shows.
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Peter Criss Makes a Guest Appearance on John 5’s New Album

Original Kiss drummer Peter Criss is featured on the upcoming album from John 5. “I have a new record coming out,” John 5 announced on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. The LP, titled Sinner, will feature a special appearance by Kiss’ former drummer,. “Peter Criss is playing drums...

Comments / 1

Community Policy