On-street parking a concern near shipyard
MARINETTE—Most people, we suspect, would agree that the positive aspects of Fincantieri Marinette Marinette far outweigh anything negative. Bring up the subject of on-street parking near the shipyard and you will likely strike a nerve with some residents and business owners in that area. Alderwoman Debbie Klegin broached the subject of parking in the 1400 block of Newberry Avenue Monday at the Marinette Civic Affairs, Cemetery, Traffic & Lights Committee meeting.www.ehextra.com