Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Interbit Data, ThriveWell Tech to discuss 'Cybersecurity and Downtime Risk: How to Win Your Board's Confidence'

By PR Web
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ransomware attacks against hospitals and senior living communities are on the rise. Cybercriminals are exploiting the many healthcare IT vulnerabilities to extract payment and disrupt clinical and business operations. With finances already tight and patient safety at risk, what's your plan to keep your organization -- and your patients -- safe from attackers? Will the plan you deliver earn and keep the confidence of your board?

insurancenewsnet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
429
Followers
7K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Software#Accreditation#Health Systems#Thrivewell Tech#Carf International#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How to convince your boss that cybersecurity includes Active Directory

Preparing for and defending against a cyberattack demands Active Directory (AD) be part of a company’s overall strategy. But AD often gets overlooked in security discussions because addressing AD vulnerabilities requires executive buy-in to allocate focus, staffing, and budget. Identity is a key component of the modern attack surface. Any...
Economyhbr.org

Questions Every Board Should Be Asking About Insider Cybersecurity Risks

Boards working in synergy with corporate management to drive business growth — that’s the dream, right? A recent McKinsey study notes that the pandemic has brought many companies closer to this ideal relationship, as company boards of directors (BODs) have risen to the challenge during a time of crisis to guide companies during this unprecedented period. A separate McKinsey study indicates that cybersecurity has been on the board agenda for some time.
TechnologyeWeek

Using Data and Tech to Boost Your Customer Service Center: 5 Tips

Customer satisfaction is the umbrella metric of any contact center. Our industry thrives on happy customers and top-notch experiences. Delivering on that overarching goal has always been easier said than done, however, and the disruption of the pandemic compounded the challenge. In this “new normal,” how can customer-service organizations ensure they are fulfilling their critical missions and contributing to the growth and competitiveness of their businesses?
Technologytwollow.com

How Bad Cybersecurity Can Ruin Your Business

Cybersecurity is one of those things most people don’t really think about. After all, it can be difficult to know whether your business is secure or susceptible. It’s easy to see how someone could break into your home when you forget to lock a door or a window, but it’s much more difficult to see how someone can access company information just because you used a bad Wi-Fi connection.
Businessasbury.org

ThriveWell Tech Ranked in the Top 7 Percent of 2021 MSP Channel Futures 501

ThriveWell Tech earned 31st place among the list of 501 IT MSPs across the United States – and the only MSP in the list’s top 50 serving the senior living industry. Applicants are judged on a range of criteria that includes revenue per employee, recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue, weighted total revenue, and profits. Channel Futures describes its list, now in its 13th year, as a resource which ranks the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry.
Public Safetynorthbaybusinessjournal.com

6 risks cyber insurance underwriters look for in your business data security

As the number of cyberattacks against businesses continues to grow, insurers that provide cyber liability and other cyber-related coverage have started intensifying their scrutiny of their clients’ databases and operational security. When a business suffers a cyberattack it could result in fraudulent wire transfers or having its systems rendered frozen,...
Businessaithority.com

Former Cisco Cybersecurity Chief Joins MeasuredRisk’s Board Of Directors

Former Cisco heavyweight’s pedigree as a tech pioneer and business visionary will further deepen MR’s high-tech brains trust as the go-to global market leader for data-driven risk detection, says company. MeasuredRisk, the emerging high-tech data analytics business with deep expertise in global and supply chain risk, announced the appointment of...
Economyoilmanmagazine.com

Top 4 Ways Your Business Can Mitigate the Risk of Downtime

Find out why it’s important for businesses to apply these attributes of a highly available system architecture to mitigate the risk of downtime and disruption. On June 8th, I experienced intermittent connectivity to several websites like Amazon, Twitter, and Hulu. Frustrated, I tried multiple attempts at refreshing my browser, but nothing improved. This outage was due to a failure at Fastly, which supports many of the web’s most popular sites (for more detail, see the report posted by Fastly). This incident highlighted the fragility of modern digital infrastructures, at any degree of complexity or style. Specifically, it re-emphasized the importance of a digital architecture with high availability to avoid costly downtime.
Technologyaithority.com

Experian Health Patient Identifier Solution And Hospital Claims Management Systems Named Top-Rated By Black Book

Annual vendor survey reveals the best products among financial software, technology platforms and systems. Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management products that include claims management, payer contract management and patient collections, today announce that its Enterprise Health Patient Identifier Solution and Hospital Claims Management Systems have been recognized as top-rated solutions in Black Book’s 2021 Top Client-Rated Financial Solutions Achieving Accelerated Digital Transformation in the Nation’s Healthcare Systems rankings. The survey, now in its 11th iteration, polls for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software/technology and outsourcing sectors globally.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Continuity Management Planning Solution Market Investment Analysis | Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Business Continuity Management Planning Solution Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Business Continuity Management Planning Solution Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Business Continuity Management Planning Solution investments till 2029.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Clinical Decision Support Software Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | GE, Roche, Claricode, Philips Healthcare

JCMR recently announced market survey which covers overall in-depth study including additional study on COVID-19 impacted market situation on Global Clinical Decision Support Software Market. The Research Article Entitled Global Clinical Decision Support Software Market provides very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, upcoming & innovative technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel this Universal market place, and major players profile and strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Clinical Decision Support Software investments till 2029.
EconomyForbes

How To Protect Your Business's Data As Employees Return To The Office

Mark Roberts is CMO at TPx Communications, responsible for marketing worldwide, driving growth opportunities and building brand recognition. When it came to security, much of the world was forced to keep their networks and teams safe while working remotely over the past year. But if workers start returning to their in-office desks in more significant numbers, organizations should not forgo their attention to security.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Big Data in Healthcare Market boosted by Growing Investment in Healthcare It Systems – Latest Developments, Growth and Demand Opportunities in Healthcare IT Spectrum

SEATTLE, July 05, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Increasing digitalization in the healthcare sector is expected to boost growth of the big data in healthcare market over the forecast period. Digitization significantly transforms processes, services, functions, and product development in the healthcare industry. Moreover, increasing adoption of e-commerce in the sector has led to generation of high amount of data, referred to as ‘big data’. This in turn increases demand for optimum utilization of this data for reducing costs, providing targeted products and services, and avoiding duplication of work. Big data solution can simplify and analyze complex and diverse data, a task that is otherwise challenging using conventional software and hardware. Moreover, trivial data management tools and methods are not viable in managing big data. Various tools such as Pentaho, Hadoop, Cloudera, and MongoDB are available in the market for this purpose that aid in data cleaning, mining, and analyzing of big data. Tableau, Silk, and Chartio are some of the data visualization tools that aid in convenient and readable presentation of data.
CIO

What is Master Data Management and How to Make Your Data More Effective

Data is at the core of every company, and you want to make sure your data is as effective as possible for you and your customers. With master data management (MDM), you will improve the efficiency of your data set by creating a single source of truth that is precise, available in real time and deployable in an agile manner. Join Kris Tomes, VP of Engineering, Data Management and Steve Zisk, Sr. Product Marketing Manager, both from Redpoint Global, for a webinar exploring MDM and how to have greater control over your customer master process.
TechnologyNature.com

Everyone should decide how their digital data are used — not just tech companies

Smartphones, sensors and consumer habits reveal much about society. Too few people have a say in how these data are created and used. Jathan Sadowski is a research fellow in the Emerging Technologies Research Lab in the Faculty of Information Technology and in the Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society in the Faculty of Arts, both at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Performance Management Systems Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Jazz, Kronos, Lumesse

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Performance Management Systems Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Performance Management Systems Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Performance Management Systems market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Performance Management Systems Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
EconomyLaw.com

How to Successfully Manage Ungoverned Data for Risk Mitigation

Companies are collecting and managing more data than ever, essentially in order to create value, thus in effect making every company a “data” company. But for data to provide value, organizations need to know where it is, who has access to it, how it’s managed, including its longevity value, and how it needs to be secured and protected.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Banking Security Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Cronus Cyber Technology, AO Kaspersky Lab, Blackstratus, McAfee

Global Banking Security Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Banking Security Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are OneSpan, IBM Corporation, AO Kaspersky Lab., Blackstratus, Inc., McAfee, Alert Logic, Inc., Cronus Cyber Technology Ltd., Verodin, Inc., XM Cyber Ltd., Guardicore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy