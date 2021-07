Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped the electric vehicle registration market share in the United Kingdom in June, as per a report by Electrek. What Happened: During the month, Tesla grabbed 31% of all EV registration share in the U.K., more than thrice than that of the nearest biggest rival Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), the report noted — citing registration data. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) accounted for 1.57% of all EVs registered in the month.