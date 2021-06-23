Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Western Australia wastes no time banning ALL NSW residents and any recent visitors to the state after Sydney brought in sweeping coronavirus restrictions

By Olivia Day
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Western Australia has closed its border with NSW after sweeping restrictions were brought in across Sydney to contain its coronavirus update.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said his state would erect its hard border with the whole of NSW from 11am on Wednesday.

The hard border means travel through or from NSW is no longer permitted, except for exempt travellers and returning residents.

The premier explained NSW is now considered 'medium risk' under WA's controlled interstate border.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAItS_0acfoLx100
WA Premier Mark McGowan said his state would erect its hard border with the whole of NSW from 11am on Wednesday

The restrictions apply to anyone who may have been in NSW since June 11, and has not subsequently been in a 'very low risk' state or territory in the last 14 days.

This also applies to any person travelling from the ACT who has entered NSW during that time.

WA residents in NSW and need to return home can seek an exemption for compassionate reasons.

'These people will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by WA Police and arrivals will be required to complete 14 days of self-quarantine and be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and on day 11', the Facebook post read.

Mr McGowan urged anyone who has recently arrived from NSW in the past two weeks to continue to monitor symptoms and get tested if any develop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyEhA_0acfoLx100
The premier explained NSW is now considered 'medium risk' under WA's controlled interstate border with travel through or from NSW is no longer permitted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2IEV_0acfoLx100
The hard border means travel through or from NSW is no longer permitted, except for exempt travellers and returning residents 

'In line with previous advice, anyone who has recently arrived from NSW and was at an exposure site are required to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.'

The border closure comes as NSW records 13 cases of coronavirus overnight, with a series of heightened restrictions to hit the state from 4pm on Wednesday.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases from 44,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - seven of which had already been announced.

Since that cut-off, she said another 13 cases were found in the community, with eight attending the same party at West Hoxton in Sydney's far-west.

Contact tracers are investigating four cases with no known source, although all are in close proximity to a cluster in the city's east which has now reached 31 cases.

WHAT ARE THE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS?

From 4pm Wednesday for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

For the next week household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor venues, including workplaces and gym classes.

Drinking while standing indoors will also be banned and those who live and work in seven hotspot council areas will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

Those council areas are the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - home to about 782,000 residents.

The tightened rules - which also include a 50 per cent capacity restriction for outdoor seated events - will apply to Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Central Coast and Shellharbour regions.

Queensland has also slammed its borders shut to people travelling from Sydney's hotspots on Wednesday morning after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Wednesday morning anyone who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated by both state governments as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Thursday.

Those areas include the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - about 782,000 residents.

'We cannot afford to have this Delta variant out in the community,' Palaszczuk said as the state recorded another case transmitted in hotel quarantine.

She said Queensland will be following Victoria's lead overnight by banning anyone entering from the seven-exposed areas.

There were no community transmissions of the virus recorded in Queensland overnight.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Annastacia Palaszczuk
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia#Wastes#Nsw#Nsw#Wa Police#State#Hotspot Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthFlorida Star

Australian State Of Victoria Bans Sydney Travelers, Rules For Covid-19 To Ease

SYDNEY — Victorian health authorities are expected to unveil more eased Covid-19 restrictions, as the state effectively shut its border to seven Sydney municipalities. Over the past three Wednesdays, the state government has announced regional Victoria and Melbourne would move to more relaxed rules as its recent lockdown-inducing outbreaks wind down. Acting Premier James Merlino refused to foreshadow if that would be […]
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Massive new Covid restrictions in NSW with 13 new cases as residents are told not to leave Sydney, wear masks at ALL indoor events including WORK as Gladys warns of 'unlinked cases'

New South Wales has recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 community transmission overnight but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of sending Sydney into a hard lockdown. Ms Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases from 44,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - seven of which had already been announced.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Morning mail: Sydney awakes to restrictions, vaccines wasted, John McAfee dead

Good morning. Infectious disease specialists have called for greater focus on measures to prevent airborne transmission of coronavirus after the NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, announced that “scarily fleeting” encounters had driven the Sydney cluster involving the highly virulent Delta variant of Covid-19. Contacts of five to 10 seconds – instead of 15 minutes previously – are believed sufficient to spread the virus, prompting tens of thousands of people to abandon school holiday trips amid a raft of border closures and new restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Sydney residents banned from leaving city as coronavirus cluster grows

Sydneysiders were largely banned from leaving the city Wednesday as Australian authorities rushed to stop a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant from spreading to other regions. The virus has repeatedly escaped Australian hotels used to quarantine returning travellers, and health experts say the outbreaks will continue until large numbers of Australians are vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

New restrictions as coronavirus cases spread across Australia

New coronavirus cases popped up in cities across Australia on Monday, prompting local authorities to impose restrictions in areas not used to living under strict Covid-19 rules. Australia has been broadly successful in containing virus clusters, but is now battling flare-ups in at least four cities across the vast continent nation. Brisbane, Darwin, Perth and Sydney have all reported new cases of the highly contagious Delta variant, which first emerged in India and has spread in Australia after escaping from hotels used to quarantine returning travellers. The largest outbreak is in Sydney, where 130 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since a driver for an international flight crew was diagnosed in mid-June, with the city's residents now under stay-at-home orders for two weeks.
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW Covid update: central and eastern Sydney plunged into lockdown after 22 cases recorded

Four local government areas in Sydney have been put into lockdown for at least a week, as the state recorded another 22 cases on Friday. Residents who live or work in Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and the City of Sydney have been issued stay-at-home orders from 11.59pm on Friday, and can leave only if work or education is impossible at home, for exercise outside and to provide care for a relative.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Forget about a warning: Cops to dish out fines to all those breaking Sydney's Covid restrictions rather than 'simply educating' residents

New South Wales police have warned they will take an uncompromising approach to imposing fines on those not wearing masks and otherwise breaking Sydney's new Covid restrictions. The government has imposed an array of restriction as the number of positive cases across the city reached 36 on Thursday, including a...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Iceland lifts all coronavirus restrictions

Iceland on Friday said it would end all nationwide measures to control the spread of COVID, 15 months after first rolling out restrictions, saying vaccination progress had enabled the move. "It's a strange feeling, having so often been here... to announce tougher measures, but today's the day we're going to...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

NSW wastes no time boosting Covid vaccine rollout with new mass-jab centres and dozens of pharmacies as it tries to avoid another crippling outbreak

Mass vaccination centres will be set up across NSW to deliver up to 200,000 jabs a week, as the state scrambles to avoid another crippling Covid-19 outbreak. Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Thursday morning that huge vaccine hubs with large supplies of Pfizer will be built in Sydney CBD, Macquarie Fields in the city's south-west, and in Wollongong.
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Australia’s New South Wales On Edge As Other States End Lockdowns

SYDNEY — As Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory emerge from snap lockdowns, all eyes are on efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales. More than 260 cases have been uncovered in the current New South Wales outbreak, which has seen millions of people subjected to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy