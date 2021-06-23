Western Australia wastes no time banning ALL NSW residents and any recent visitors to the state after Sydney brought in sweeping coronavirus restrictions

Western Australia has closed its border with NSW after sweeping restrictions were brought in across Sydney to contain its coronavirus update.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said his state would erect its hard border with the whole of NSW from 11am on Wednesday.

The hard border means travel through or from NSW is no longer permitted, except for exempt travellers and returning residents.

The premier explained NSW is now considered 'medium risk' under WA's controlled interstate border.

The restrictions apply to anyone who may have been in NSW since June 11, and has not subsequently been in a 'very low risk' state or territory in the last 14 days.

This also applies to any person travelling from the ACT who has entered NSW during that time.

WA residents in NSW and need to return home can seek an exemption for compassionate reasons.

'These people will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by WA Police and arrivals will be required to complete 14 days of self-quarantine and be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and on day 11', the Facebook post read.

Mr McGowan urged anyone who has recently arrived from NSW in the past two weeks to continue to monitor symptoms and get tested if any develop.

'In line with previous advice, anyone who has recently arrived from NSW and was at an exposure site are required to get tested and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.'

The border closure comes as NSW records 13 cases of coronavirus overnight, with a series of heightened restrictions to hit the state from 4pm on Wednesday.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases from 44,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - seven of which had already been announced.

Since that cut-off, she said another 13 cases were found in the community, with eight attending the same party at West Hoxton in Sydney's far-west.

Contact tracers are investigating four cases with no known source, although all are in close proximity to a cluster in the city's east which has now reached 31 cases.

WHAT ARE THE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS?

From 4pm Wednesday for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

For the next week household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor venues, including workplaces and gym classes.

Drinking while standing indoors will also be banned and those who live and work in seven hotspot council areas will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

Those council areas are the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - home to about 782,000 residents.

The tightened rules - which also include a 50 per cent capacity restriction for outdoor seated events - will apply to Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Central Coast and Shellharbour regions.

Queensland has also slammed its borders shut to people travelling from Sydney's hotspots on Wednesday morning after the coronavirus outbreak in Bondi Junction skyrocketed to 21 cases on Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed on Wednesday morning anyone who had been in the seven Sydney councils designated by both state governments as high-risk will be forced to enter hotel quarantine from 1am Thursday.

'We cannot afford to have this Delta variant out in the community,' Palaszczuk said as the state recorded another case transmitted in hotel quarantine.

She said Queensland will be following Victoria's lead overnight by banning anyone entering from the seven-exposed areas.

There were no community transmissions of the virus recorded in Queensland overnight.