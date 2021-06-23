Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Are you a sheep or a goat?

By JAMES REASOR
Kingsport Times-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. In the Bible, Matthew chapter 25, Jesus Christ shares a parable about the “sheep and the goats.” As you read the story you understand Jesus is. differentiating between the...

www.timesnews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Kingsport, TN
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Grace Point Fellowship#Prendergast Construction#Ballad Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Avoid having Bible ignorance

The Bible says, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all (Psalm 34:19).”. The way of thinking and preaching today is that because we are a Christian believer and walk upright before God that we are supposed to be exempt from afflictions; that we are to have plenty of money, never be broke, never be sick and have heaven on earth. Sad to say, there are some who paint a “happy go lucky” picture for Christian believers, telling them that life is supposed to be one way for the Christian and that’s only the perfect life. And that every negative thing comes from the devil.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religiontucson.com

God and Jesus see our hearts

Acts 8:26-40 Our reading today from Acts is about an Ethiopian eunuch who traveled to Jerusalem to worship and is in the process of returning to his own country. And there are noteworthy things about this person. First, this journey from Meroe to Jerusalem would have been 1,500 miles one...
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
ReligionRecord-Courier

What is a Christian at the very root?

As a pastor, I’m often asked various questions that deal with acts of living life in this world as a Christian. They are important questions and I’m happy to try and answer them. However, I don’t believe that Christians think through what it means to be a Christian enough and see that it is often the best place to start. It is one thing to think about what your identity leads to, but it must be grounded in a firm reality of what your identity is. So then we must ask, what is a Christian at its root level? Simply put, a Christian is someone who has been saved by God. When we begin to understand this definition, I do believe that it will lead to many practical aspects, but it must be rightly understood. Because God did not save anyone because they were a good person and had earned or deserved anything. The Bible is clear that it was the exact opposite. Consider the words of the Apostle Paul in Ephesians 2, “And you were dead in the trespasses and sins in which you once walked, following the course of this world, following the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that is now at work in the sons of disobedience— among whom we all once lived in the passions of our flesh, carrying out the desires of the body and the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, like the rest of mankind.”
ReligionSalisbury Post

Letter: God is watching, and he’s disgusted

What in the bajebas is going on with our society? Has respect for the deceased disappeared? Webster should strike morals from the dictionary and dedicate a full page to greed. I was traveling Jake Alexander Boulevard Saturday during a funeral procession. So, I put on my emergency flashers and pulled into the turn lane (after I made it there through the horn-blowing and middle fingers). Nobody, I mean nobody, stopped in respect. I was flabbergasted. I waited until the last car with lights on.
ReligionBowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: The armor of God

(NOTICE: For retransmission or other content delivery inquiries, please contact TCA Customer Service, 1-800-346-8798, tcacustomerservicetribpub.com.) (ATTENTION EDITORS: 1 photo accompanies this column. FILENAME: my-answer-armor-20210705.jpg) My Answer: The armor of God. From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham. Q: What does it mean to put on the whole armor of...
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.6:1-4; quote by William Wordsworth

Romans Rom.6:1-4 That though the radiance which was once so bright be now forever taken from my sight. Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind. William Wordsworth (1770-1850) was an...
Religiondailypostathenian.com

Sunday School Lesson

I. The Plight of the Leper (Leviticus 13:45-46) Friend, you and I need to know that the use of the term “clean” here means “acceptable to God in worship.” Contrariwise, the expression “unclean” means unacceptable to God and banned from the tabernacle, or sometimes (in the case of skin diseases) from the encampment itself.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Heaven: Our eternal home, part 1

In the weeks ahead we will be discussing heaven and, hopefully, answer questions you might have and give you hope and assurance of your eternal home. Throughout this series, I recommend that you have your Bible as a companion so you can mark the referenced scriptures. In 2 Corinthians 5:1-10,...
ReligionPosted by
Portland Tribune

Fear, good and bad

We have a responsibility to overcome the fear the enemy would use to stop us from fulfilling God's calling. In life all things can be both good and bad, fear is no different. Fear can bring both advantage and disadvantage into our lives. God's word teaches us how fear can strengthen and weaken us.
Religionky-news.com

Rely on the Lord

Who can you trust? Who in your life have you found that you can rely on? Who has proven themselves faithful, consistent, and ever present in your time of need? How many people have you found that you can depend upon in a time of desperation? How many people make themselves available to you during a difficult or troubling time? To be honest, most people are uncomfortable around trouble that does not involve or affect them. But I have to testify that in the decades in which I have known and served the Lord Jesus Christ, there has never been a circumstance in which He has failed to supply all that I required. Every bill has been paid. Every financial need has been met. Every sickness that attached itself to my physical frame has been overcome. Every sorrow has been eased and every difficult issue has been resolved. Of highest import, every failure, every sin, every act of stupidity, did not exasperate Him or chase Him away. I have found a sure Savior, a righteous redeemer, and a constant companion. He has not helped me because of my goodness, my faithfulness, or my consistency. All these attributes belong solely to Him. To Jesus, my precious friend, to you alone will I pledge my trust.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

The “What” in Sharing Our Faith

Alan came to me for advice on how to deal with his fear of public speaking. Like so many others, his heart would begin to race, his mouth would feel sticky and dry, and his face would flush bright red. Glossophobia is among the most common social fears people have—many even joke that they’re more fearful of public speaking than of dying! To help Alan conquer his fear of not “performing” well, I suggested he focus on the substance of his message instead of how well he’d deliver it.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

President Nelson Expresses Gratitude for the Reopening of All Temples

The Kyiv Ukraine Temple is the last house of the Lord to reopen during the pandemic — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today posted a reflection to his Facebook and Instagram pages about the reopening of all the Church’s temples. See the post below.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Barnes: Leaving God out, or organizing around Him?

Former professor of New Testament at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Dr. Dale Moody, translating and interpreting Romans 8, half a century ago, wrote: “Life according to the flesh is life that leaves God out, and life according to the Spirit is organized around God, who has manifested himself in Christ.”
ReligionBrunswick News

No one who is Christian is perfect

I have many friends who are not Christians because they say Christians are hypocritical. I do not think of myself this way, but how can I be sure that I am not keeping others from coming to Christ?. — D.C. Dear D.C.: No one who is a Christian is perfect,...
Rosenberg, TXFort Bend Herald

Marsha Goates

The fourth of July is so different this year. We are finally back to gatherings with family and friends and thing are feeling normalized again. I hope everyone has a safe and happy 4th. Remember your pets aren’t fans of the loud fireworks so keep them inside. I’m hoping the...
AnimalsKATU.com

Goat And Puppy Yoga!

If you are look for a way to relax and meditate, then you may want to try out goat and puppy yoga! Not only do you experience an amazing yoga session but you also get to hang out with some furry friends! For more information on goat yoga, click here!
Palestine, TXKLTV

This yoga studio will have you saying Oh My Goat

Cherry Russell has been raising goats her entire life, and her daughter, Lou Douglas, grew up showing goats. So it makes sense that the family is now taking of their love for the animals public with Oh My Goat in Palestine. According to the Oh My Goat website, Cherry says...

Comments / 0

Community Policy