Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Four politicians and staff are forced into isolation after dining at a Sydney restaurant at the same time as an infected patron - then showed up in parliament the next day

By Andrew Prentice
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Four politicians and some of their staff have been thrown into isolation after dining at a restaurant at the same time as a patron infected with Covid.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall and three of his Nationals colleagues - Trevor Khan, Steph Cooke and Ben Franklin - enjoyed a meal together on Monday night.

The quartet were alerted by NSW Health on Tuesday they may have been exposed to the virus through casual contact at the unnamed eatery.

The MPs were told they all needed to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AN3I_0acfo2GT00
NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall (pictured) is currently isolating after dining at a Sydney restaurant on Monday where a person believed to be infected with Covid was at the same venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4K2T_0acfo2GT00
Nationals MP Steph Cook (pictured) was at the same restaurant as NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall on Monday. She is also now isolating

Staff of the MPs have also been forced into isolation before receiving their test results, according to news.com.au.

The alert from NSW Health came just hours after parliament met to outline the state budget on Tuesday.

Mr Khan and Mr Franklin are members of the upper house and Mr Marshall and Ms Cooke take their seats in the lower house.

All four MPs sat in parliament on Tuesday, according the Hansard records.

They were caught up in Sydney's outbreak that added 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian stopped short of sending Sydney into lockdown as seen in other states recently.

For the next week from 4pm on Wednesday, household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor venues, including workplaces and gym classes.

Drinking while standing indoors will also be banned and those who live and work in seven hotspot council areas will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fsmPw_0acfo2GT00
Trevor Khan (pictured) and Ben Franklin were the two other National MPs at the Sydney restaurant who are now isolating following advice from NSW Health

The identified hotspot council areas are City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - home to about 782,000 residents in the Harbour City.

The tightened rules - which also include a 50 per cent capacity restriction for outdoor seated events - will apply to Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Illawarra regions.

Ms Berejiklian added the growth of 'unlinked cases' in the state meant she needed to take proportionate action to stop the highly-contagious Delta variant from spreading.

'If you live or work in any of those impacted LGAs we don't want you moving outside of metropolitan Sydney other than for one of four essential purposes,' the premier said.

'Unless you are visiting a relative in care or have to go to work you should not be going outside the city for the next week.'

WHAT ARE THE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS IN NSW?

From 4pm Wednesday, June 23 for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclubs#Patron#The Next Day#Funerals#Covid#Nsw Health#Hotspot Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Daily Mail

Australia's most famous hairdresser reveals a THOUSAND customers and staff are in isolation after being exposed to Covid - with anyone who went there over EIGHT DAYS told to stay at home

Famed Sydney salon boss Joh Bailey warns more than 1,000 customers and staff at his flagship outlet in Double Bay have been exposed to coronavirus by an infected hairdresser. It was initially revealed that the hairdresser, who lives in western Sydney, worked three consecutive nine-hour shifts at the salon from Thursday June 17 to Saturday June 19.
RestaurantsBBC

Restaurants and bars forced to shut due to staff isolating

Becky Salisbury and her husband David were in the car on Sunday when they got the news: one of the staff at their pub, the Alford Arms in Berkhamsted, had tested positive for Covid. So, after a rollercoaster year, overhauling how they work and installing every hygiene measure they could...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Stunning moment federal parliament is told Barnaby Joyce is a 'possible close contact' of a positive Covid case from the Sydney outbreak - but pictures show the Deputy PM looking unconcerned

Barnaby Joyce was forced to sit out Question Time on Thursday after being identified as a possible close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. Defence minister Peter Dutton, who is also the government's Leader of the House, announced the news at the beginning of Question Time on Thursday. The close...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Should Gladys be in isolation? Picture reveals just how close the NSW premier was to a Covid-infected MP at a dinner with the state's top politicians

An image has emerged showing Gladys Berejiklian standing outside a dinner where she dined with a Covid-infected MP, raising questions about whether the premier should isolate for the full 14 days. The New South Wales premier dined with fellow politicians at Parliament House in Sydney on Tuesday evening, which was...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Meet the 'Bailey girls': Revealed - the high-profile customers of celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey caught up in Sydney's Covid outbreak after 1,000 patrons of his Double Bay salon were exposed to virus

A string of high-profile Sydney socialites have found themselves in isolation after being exposed to Covid-19 while at the salon of celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey. Bailey warned earlier in the week more than 1,000 customers and staff at his flagship outlet in Double Bay have been exposed to coronavirus by an infected hairdresser.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bunnings, Chemist Warehouse and a hospital are added to Sydney's spiralling Covid exposure site list with a popular Chinese restaurant on alert for SIX DAYS - so do you need to isolate?

A Bunnings and Chemist Warehouse have been added to Sydney's growing Covid exposure site list, plunging hundreds more into isolation. The new venues were announced on Monday night, after the state recorded 35 new locally acquired cases with the Bondi cluster now surging to 238 infections. Dozens more are yet...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Infected supermarket worker puts hundreds of shoppers on alert as a busy Aldi and a soccer club are added to Sydney's spiralling Covid exposure list - so do you need to isolate?

A packed bus travelling through Sydney's west, along with an Aldi supermarket and an entire western Sydney soccer club have been exposed to Covid-19. The latest list of venues and public transport routes flagged by NSW Health on Monday comes as the state recorded 35 locally acquired cases with the Bondi cluster now surging to 238 infections with dozens more which have not yet been linked.
Public HealthTime Out Global

Strict health restrictions likely to remain in place until more vaccines are available in NSW

Millions of people across Greater Sydney have been under lockdown orders for ten days, but the current stay-at-home orders may remain in place for some time to come. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian appeared to hint at a potential extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown during a media briefing on July 6, saying that the state’s health experts would be in discussions throughout the day and a decision on whether lockdown would end at midnight on Friday, July 9 as planned would be announced on July 7.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Urgent alert for two major Sydney hospitals as SIX HUNDRED staff are plunged into isolation after being exposed to a Covid-infected student medic

More than 600 staff at two of Sydney's busiest hospitals have been ordered to isolate after being exposed to a student nursing colleague infected with coronavirus. So far, 500 workers at Royal North Shore Hospital on the city's lower lower north shore and another 120 staff at Fairfield Hospital in Sydney's south-west have been identified as close contacts of a 24-year-old student nurse.
WorldThe Guardian

‘An error’: health department says Sydney private school students given Pfizer vaccine by mistake

The New South Wales health department says “an error” resulted in 163 year 12 students at one of Sydney’s most expensive private schools being given the Pfizer vaccine. St Joseph’s College in Sydney’s lower north shore confirmed on Tuesday that more than 160 students received their first dose of the vaccine after the state’s health department approved the school’s request.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.

Comments / 0

Community Policy