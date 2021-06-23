Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

From pubs to workplaces and taxis: Where exactly do YOU need to wear a mask as part of New South Wales's Covid restrictions?

By Alana Mazzoni
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

New restrictions for Greater Sydney including mandatory mask wearing have been announced after NSW recorded 13 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says restrictions are 'effective immediately' for Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

From 4pm on Wednesday a slew of new restrictions will come into effect, including mandatory mask use in workplaces, hospitality and at gyms.

Workers will be required to wear masks except for when speaking with colleagues.

Masks will also need to be worn on public transport and in rideshare services including taxis, Uber and Ola, for drivers and passengers.

It was already mandatory to masks to be worn for some activities including shopping and for front-of-house hospitality workers - which will continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LGSQ_0acfo1Nk00
From 4pm on Wednesday, a slew of new restrictions will come into effect, including mandatory mask use in workplaces, hospitality and at gyms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQAVq_0acfo1Nk00
Masks must also be worn to gym classes, which limited to 20 people

Patrons are required to wear masks in hospitality venues and pubs unless eating or drinking.

These venues include retail, theatres and aged care facilities.

Sydneysiders are also reminded to avoid non-essential visits to aged care and disability facilities, but if visiting, wear a mask and limit visits to two people per day.

Masks are now also compulsory in non-residential indoor settings - including workplaces.

Masks must also be worn to gym classes, which are limited to 20 people.

The so-called Bondi cluster now stands at 31 cases after an unvaccinated Sydney airport limousine driver last week tested positive to the highly infectious Delta variant, which quickly started spreading at Bondi Junction's busy Westfield shopping centre.

'Please abandon non-essential activities, please don't attend social gatherings unless you absolutely must,' the premier said on Wednesday.

'I am not going to rule out further action.'

Residents who live or work in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra local government areas cannot travel outside the metropolitan area unless it's absolutely essential.

The metro area is defined as the Hawkesbury/Nepean River in the north/north west and the outer boundaries of the City of Penrith, Camden Council, the City of Campbelltown and Sutherland Shire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066txM_0acfo1Nk00
Masks will also need to be worn on public transport and in rideshare services including taxis, Uber and Ola, for drivers and passengers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXapz_0acfo1Nk00
However, patrons are still allowed to go mask-free while at hospitality venues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3Ikt_0acfo1Nk00
Residents who live or work in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra local government areas cannot travel outside the metropolitan area unless it's absolutely essential

'We don't want the virus to spread to the regions,' Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW recorded 10 locally acquired cases to 8pm on Tuesday, seven of which were already announced.

An additional 13 cases were reported after 8pm, which will be counted in Thursday's official tally. Four of these cases are currently unlinked to existing cases.

Overall, there have been 16 new cases taking the total number of infections to 31, from 21 on Tuesday.

More than 44,000 tests were completed in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday.

Eight of the 13 cases confirmed overnight had attended a birthday party attended by about 30 people in West Hoxton on Saturday, which NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant described as a 'super spreader event'.

She warned there were people 'unknowingly' infected in the community.

An asymptomatic worker from Bondi Junction went to the party as did a father and a daughter.

The child then went to her childcare centre 60km southwest of Sydney's CBD on Monday.

Little Zak's Academy Narellan Vale confirmed it had been closed for deep cleaning.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Taxis#Covid#Aged Care#Gyms#Greater Sydney#Nsw#Camden Council#Academy Narellan Vale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Uber
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthFlorida Star

Australia’s New South Wales Pins Hopes On Masks And QR Codes

SYDNEY — Mandatory mask rules have been extended by a week in Sydney, QR codes might become mandatory in New South Wales shops and at least seven new Covid-19 cases will be added to the state’s tally. When asked whether a lockdown was likely for Sydney, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she had a “degree of confidence” in the situation despite the […]
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Massive new Covid restrictions in NSW with 13 new cases as residents are told not to leave Sydney, wear masks at ALL indoor events including WORK as Gladys warns of 'unlinked cases'

New South Wales has recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 community transmission overnight but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of sending Sydney into a hard lockdown. Ms Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases from 44,000 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - seven of which had already been announced.
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

Bid To Save Australia’s New South Wales South Coast From Clearing

SYDNEY — Actors Claudia Karvan and Michael Caton are among 60 prominent Australians who have signed an open letter trying to prevent a controversial development on Australia’s New South Wales south coast. More than 20 hectares of forest would need to be cleared at Manyana in the Shoalhaven for the...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

Australia’s New South Wales On Edge As Other States End Lockdowns

SYDNEY — As Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory emerge from snap lockdowns, all eyes are on efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales. More than 260 cases have been uncovered in the current New South Wales outbreak, which has seen millions of people subjected to...
Public HealthTime Out Global

Strict health restrictions likely to remain in place until more vaccines are available in NSW

Millions of people across Greater Sydney have been under lockdown orders for ten days, but the current stay-at-home orders may remain in place for some time to come. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian appeared to hint at a potential extension to Greater Sydney’s lockdown during a media briefing on July 6, saying that the state’s health experts would be in discussions throughout the day and a decision on whether lockdown would end at midnight on Friday, July 9 as planned would be announced on July 7.
Public HealthNBC San Diego

Boris Johnson Says England on Track to Lift Covid Restrictions and Rules on Mask-Wearing

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday detailed the final steps in the easing of England's lockdown rules, with a final decision due to be taken on July 12. "If we can't reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and the school holidays, we must ask ourselves 'when will we be able to reopen?'" Johnson told a press briefing at Downing Street.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Supermarket shelves could be empty in food shortage within WEEKS after loss of 100,000 HGV drivers due to Covid and Brexit, industry chiefs warn

British shoppers could face a summer of food shortages due to a shortage of more than 100,000 lorry drivers, experts have warned. A double impact from Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a staff shortages after Eastern European drivers returned home. And the disruption to the chilled food supply...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Do I still need to wear a mask indoors? What you need to know about the Delta threat

Los Angeles County residents who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 have for weeks been largely able to shed their face masks, a potent sign of freedom as the pandemic fades. So it came as a shock to some when county health officials on Monday strongly urged even those who have been inoculated to resume masking up indoors as a precaution against the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy