Bruno Tonioli's return to Strictly panel 'still to be decided' due to travel restrictions

Bruno Tonioli's participation in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing is still up in the air because of Covid-related travel restrictions.

The show's head judge Shirley Ballas claims that the show's producers are "still deciding" whether the 65-year-old could return to the judging panel.

The Italian choreographer appeared virtually on the last series but it remains to be seen if he'll take part in the newest series.

One judge that will be making a return according to Shirley though is Motsi Mabuse.

The dancer reportedly withdrew herself from the German edition of the show, but Shirley, 60, claims that she will return to the panel along with Craig Revel Horwood.

Shirley told GB News: "I do believe that Motsi is back, Bruno they are still deciding depending on the rules flying in and flying out. I know Bruno, if he can make it he will."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdvV8_0acfnzqw00
Bruno Tonioli's involvement in the next series of Strictly is still unknown (Image: BBC)

The Mirror contacted representatives for the dance show for comment.

Shirley also confessed that this year's Strictly will be much more like the original format after the show was drastically scaled back last year to deal with restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She told viewers: "Be prepared for 13 weeks of pure joy. There will be some tweaks here and there and the line up sounds like it's going to be absolutely off the chart.

"Just when you think it couldn't get any better it does and Sarah our exec just goes for it and she just finds all sorts of different things that are going to entertain the people in the autumn winter months so we are very very excited."

Bruno had previously been reported as telling friends he couldn't commit to the show due to his possible participation in the American version.

In series which were filmed pre-Covid, he would fly between the countries to film the shows simultaneously but restrictions are likely to forbid that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeJ81_0acfnzqw00
Bruno was spotted at a charity event in Mayfair with Lizzie Cundy (Image: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: "Bruno can't commit to both shows right now and is staying put in LA — it's a better lifestyle there, with great weather, which is good for his health.

"He earns close to £1 million a series in America, so he has to prioritise that.

"Of course, he's still very much part of the Strictly family and is keen to appear on a video link several times through the series."

