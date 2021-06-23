Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Home and Away star Sam Frost reveals why she'll never speak about her dating life again - after sparking rumours she had reconciled with her ex Dave Bashford

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Many followed Sam Frost's journey to find love on both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

But now the Home and Away star has revealed why she's choosing to keep her love life under wraps these days.

Speaking to TV Week, the 32-year-old admitted: 'I have at times talked about things prematurely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMOSu_0acfnfRe00
Keeping it under wraps: Home and Away star Sam Frost revealed this week why she'll never speak about her dating life again - after sparking rumours she had reconciled with her ex Dave Bashford (pictured)

'I think I have tried to keep that [her love life] a bit more private while I figure things about myself, and I have at times talked about things prematurely, and people will be like what is going on,' she said.

'I understand why people are interested in my dating life because I was on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette… but I don't really have much to say at the moment anyway.'

Sam sparked rumours she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford when they enjoyed a romantic getaway just after Christmas last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w01AK_0acfnfRe00
'I think I have tried to keep that [her love life] a bit more private while I figure things about myself, and I have at times talked about things prematurely, and people will be like what is going on,' she reportedly said with a laugh

In February, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Home and Away star enjoyed a date with her beau in Coogee, Sydney, and had also been bonding with his family members.

The pair reportedly dined at a sushi restaurant after taking a stroll around the beachside suburb with her beau.

However, it remains unclear if they are still together or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SsIGz_0acfnfRe00
Making headlines: Sam sparked rumours she was back together with her ex-boyfriend Dave Bashford when they enjoyed a romantic getaway just after Christmas last year. In February, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Home and Away star enjoyed a date with her beau in Coogee, Sydney, and had also been bonding with his family members
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qf0be_0acfnfRe00
Case of the ex: Sam went through two public splits before ending things with Dave: the first was with Blake Garvey in 2014

Back in September, Sam told TV Week Dave still held a special place in her heart, even after their breakup.

'Dave's an amazing person and that's never going to change,' she said.

'It wasn't an ugly or messy break-up; it was just two people who love each other dearly as friends, and we promised to look after each other.'

Sam went through two public splits before ending things with Dave: the first was with Blake Garvey in 2014, and the second was with Sasha Mielczarek in 2016.

Unlike those splits, Sam said she did not care about any media backlash this time.

'Dave is one of my best friends and for me, we will always support each other, so it was easy. We knew there was a lot of speculation,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMJsr_0acfnfRe00
Former love birds: And the second was with Sasha Mielczarek in 2016
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Tv Week#The Daily Telegraph#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Sydney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Linda Robson shuts down rumours of a rift with Birds Of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke and insists she's just 'respecting her wishes' about not wanting to act

Linda Robson has insisted she's not at war with Birds Of A Feather co-star Pauline Quirke, despite ongoing rumours of a cast feud. The Loose Woman panelist, 63, told Good Morning Britain presenters Kate Garraway and Adil Ray that there was no falling out between them 'whatsoever.'. Offering an explanation...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Larry Emdur makes a brutal joke about Sam Frost as it's revealed her Home and Away character could DIE following a taco truck explosion

Her character Jasmine Delaney's life hangs in the balance on Home and Away, after she was involved in a potentially fatal taco truck explosion. And as Sam Frost appeared on The Morning Show on Wednesday to discuss Jasmine's fate, host Larry Emdur couldn't help but make a rather insensitive joke as he asked the actress, 32, if her days on the Channel Seven soap were numbered.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie 'O' Henderson, 46, reveals whether she'd ever marry again after her split from ex-husband Lee... as she plans to wait 'a few years' before she starts dating again

Radio presenter Jackie 'O' Henderson announced her split from her second husband, Lee Henderson, in late 2018, after 18 years together. And the 46-year-old KIIS FM host revealed on Tuesday she doesn't think she'll ever walk down the aisle again. When asked whether she'd tie the knot for a third...
Relationshipszapgossip.com

Raye reveals why she’s hired her family

Raye has admitted hiring her family was “the perfect marriage” for her career. The ‘Call On Me’ hitmaker has explained the decision to get her loved ones involved as part of her team, which was done after spending a lot of time on the road without seeing her parents. Appearing...
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel Reveals Why She'll Call Her Baby Arrow

Arrow may be an unconventional name for a child, but as Nicole Franzel-Arroyo explained in a recent Instagram post, it won't actually be his legal name. Franzel broke down the story behind why she decided he will be called Arrow for the foreseeable future, and no, it doesn't involve a deep-seated fascination with Stephen Amell's CW superhero. In her words:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Katie Thurston Is Open About Her Love Life, but She's Private When It Comes to Family

It’s no surprise that this season of The Bachelorette is already full of drama and little patience for it. Katie Thurston rose to popularity as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor when she stood up for some of the girls getting picked on in the house. Someone with that level of empathy and care towards others has to have grown up with siblings, right?
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
CelebritiesPopculture

Heidi Klum Reveals Why She Renewed Her Vows With Seal So Many Times

Heidi Klum and singer Seal were married from 2005 through 2014, her second marriage following hairdresser Ric Pipino and current husband Tom Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel. But according to a new interview with Klum, she and the "Kiss From a Rose" singer actually said, "I do," more than once. According...
TennisHello Magazine

Elizabeth Hurley 'devastated' after son Damian is cut out of £180m will

Elizabeth Hurley has spoken out following the news that her son Damian has been cut out of his grandfather's trust, losing him an expected £180million in inheritance. Just over a year on from the death of his father, Steve Bing, it has been revealed that Damian's paternal grandfather, multimillionaire Dr Peter Bing, has appealed the decision to allow Damian, 19, and his half-sister Kira Kerkorian, 23, a share of their father's fortune on the basis that they were born out of wedlock.
EntertainmentPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Dani Soares Says She Would Never Prevent Her Child From Seeing Her Father

Oh baby — the most recent season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been a doozy. And really, there’s a lot of babies in the mix. What was in the Croatian waters last summer? Alli Dore just announced she’s expecting a baby, but thankfully Gary King is not the father. She’s got a new man […] The post Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Dani Soares Says She Would Never Prevent Her Child From Seeing Her Father appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Quit Acting at the Height of Her Career

Cameron Diaz was one of the most successful actors in Hollywood in the '90s and '00s. From the Charlie's Angels movies to the hit comedy Bad Teacher to the beloved Shrek franchise, she starred in many beloved and high-grossing films. Her career was so huge that in 2013, she was the highest-paid female actor over 40, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. But after 20 years in the field, Diaz decided to leave show business behind at the height of her fame. While that may be a difficult choice for some to understand, she's since opened up about why she quit acting and how she's filling her life now.
CelebritiesEastern Progress

Christina Perri feared she'd never 'love again' after losing daughter

Christina Perri didn't think she'd "love again" after losing her baby daughter. The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer revealed in November her baby had been “born silent”, just months after enduring a devastating miscarriage in January 2020. And, Christina – who was expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy