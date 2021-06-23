5 Charts Deliver A Multi-Asset Perspective On Stock Market Seasonality

As at near 6.45am ET, European stock markets had traded narrowly mixed in quiet trade, with the U.S. holiday making for lower volumes. Strong UK survey data and confirmation from PM Johnson that the economy there is on track for a full re-opening on July 19 underpinned growing confidence that vaccinations will be able to cope with the rapidly spreading Delta variant as it seems to have altered the link between infections and hospitalisations in the U.K.. Central banks, meanwhile, remain on course to stick with very accommodative policies for the foreseeable future, which is adding support. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, the DAX down -0.2%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 down -0.1%. U.S. futures were little changed. Asian markets also closed mixed, with weaker than expected confidence readings and virus jitters weighing, adding to concerns over China's efforts to curb the influence of internet giants. Topix and Nikkei were down -0.4% and -0.6% at the close, the ASX fractionally higher and Hang Seng and CSI 300 down -0.6% and up 0.09% respectively. The front end WTI future was at US$75.35 per barrel, as OPEC+ continues to argue over output quotas.