Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers in Game #2 (VIDEO)

By AP Sports
 13 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when...

