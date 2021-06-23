Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers in Game #2 (VIDEO)

Former Arizona Wildcat Andre Ayton's ally-oop with under a second to play steals game 2 away from Los Angeles. PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering game two of the Western Conference Finals the Phoenix Suns had won eight straight games. In those games the Suns never trailed in the fourth quarter. The script for game two against the Los Angeles Clippers was written a little differently. Late in the fourth quarter, the Suns and Clippers exchanged leads down to the final seconds. The Clippers' Paul George had an opportunity to put Los Angeles up by three with under 10 seconds to play but he missed both free throws. With .09 seconds left, the Suns inbounded on the baseline and to the right side of their basket. Jae Crowder sent a perfect pass near the basket as Andre Ayton flew in with the ally-oop slam dunk to give Phoenix a 104-103 win.