Kate Beckinsale drapes stunning hourglass frame in Christian Siriano frock and wishes fans: 'Ahoy'

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Kate Beckinsale draped her sizzling hourglass figure in a skintight dress for her Instagram page this Tuesday.

The 47-year-old movie star opted for a strapless Christian Siriano number that featured a red and white tartan print.

Raising one hand to her forehead she shot an enigmatic look off into the distance and captioned her post: 'Ahoy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dawGv_0acfnFgs00
'Ahoy': Kate Beckinsale draped her sizzling hourglass figure in a skintight dress for her Instagram page this Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tphhR_0acfnFgs00

Head to check in like Kate wearing Christian Siriano gingham

$1600

Christian Siriano gingham dress

Buy it here

Since picnics are the social occasion of this summer, it's of no surprise that our wardrobes have found a new aesthetic.

Kate Beckinsale was all about the picnic vibes as she posed for a picture shared to her Instagram account this week.

The actress showed off her slim curves in a picnic blanket print dress by Christian Siriano, and we love those dramatic puff sleeves.

Kate's dress is available to buy now with a click right - we'll be wearing ours with wedge espadrilles and a raffia bag.

Alternatively, take a peek at the gingham dresses in the carousel below, from a high-end Molly Goddard number to a SHEIN style that can be yours for less than $20.

* PRICES MAY NOT BE AS ADVERTISED

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

She sharpened her screen siren features with makeup expertly applied by Rob Scheppy and had her hair swept into a ponytail by coiffeur Aaron Light.

Kate was modeling the same outfit in a subsequent Instagram clip that showed her grinning as she daintily nibbled at a French fry during her workday.

In order to mark Father's Day this past weekend Kate shared a heartwarming video in honor of her late father Richard Beckinsale.

Richard was seen with Kate's mother Judy - as well as a four-year-old Kate making her first TV appearance - on the British television show This Is Your Life in 1977.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Npqh1_0acfnFgs00
There he is: In order to mark Father's Day this past weekend Kate shared a heartwarming video in honor of her late father Richard Beckinsale

Judy described her husband and daughter as 'partners in crime' and shortly thereafter Kate bounded up onscreen and said: 'Hello, daddy!'

Richard had an established career as a comic actor on such sitcoms as Porridge and Raising Damp but died of a heart attack in 1979 when he was just 31.

'Partners in crime for life and beyond. I'll give you a big kiss when I see you. Happy Father's Day. I miss you so much,' Kate captioned the video.

Kate's dating history in recent years has included a number of much younger comedians such as Pete Davidson, Jack Whitehall and Matt Rife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDoMh_0acfnFgs00
Family appearance: Richard was seen with Kate's mother Judy on the British television show This Is Your Life in 1977

She shares her own daughter, 22-year-old Lily, with her ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen whom she was involved with from 1995 to 2003.

From 2004 until 2016, she was married to Len Wiseman, who directed her in the first two Underworld films and has been a producer throughout the franchise.

Michael happened also to have been Kate's co-star in multiple Underworld films including the original one which came out in 2003.

Kate was regarded as having dumped Michael for Len, but she denied as much to Entertainment Weekly in 2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSYLm_0acfnFgs00
'Hello, daddy!': Kate made her first-ever TV appearance on that episode at the age of four; Judy described the little girl and her father as 'partners in crime'

'The popular notion of how Michael and I broke up - that we were on [the first Underworld] and I ran off with the director [Len] - is just not true,' she said.

'If that were the case, I think it would be very difficult and peculiar to have an okay situation. But everybody involved has felt that the priority is Lily and wanting to get to a good place for her. And everyone is nice. So it’s not bad.'

Michael has said the split 'was obviously not easy, but in the end it was absolutely fine. I think we were both brave to have given each other the opportunity to say: "This isn't making us happy any more. We need to try for something different."'

The Welsh actor, who has done a total of three Underworld films, clarified: 'He's a lovely bloke, Len, and I never felt like anything had gone on behind my back.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Y56K_0acfnFgs00
Swanking about: The 47-year-old movie star opted for a strapless Christian Siriano number that featured a red and white tartan print
