Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How did this Fiat 500 concept become a Daewoo?

topgear.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s right, it is not. This is the Fiat Cinquecento (or Fiat 500 in Italian – clever, eh?), which was launched to the world in 1991. Not the retro delight that we know today, more of a teeny shoebox almost an entire generation enjoyed as a first car when it was built between 1991 and 1998. For the 1992 Turin motor show, the Italian automobile association held a little competition of sorts, asking a few design studios to come up with their ideas for a more modern take on the Cinquecento.

www.topgear.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daewoo#Fiat 500#Fiat 600#Eco#The Fiat Cinquecento#Italian#The Id Cinquecento#Jaguar Kensington#Italdesign#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cars
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Buying CarsCarscoops

How Much Is The One-Off 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Worth?

The one-off 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra Concept is heading to auction in August and while no pre-auction estimate has been released, it should fetch a pretty penny. The fully-functional concept was inspired by the original AC Cobra and was known internally as ‘Daisy.’ Plans to produce it were never realized but even so, it remains a serious piece of kit and is one of the most recognizable concepts Ford has created in recent times.
Home & GardenAUTOCAR.co.uk

Mini Urbanaut: futuristic MPV concept becomes real-life show car

Mini has taken its futuristic Urbanaut MPV concept a step closer to reality with the unveiling of a full-scale physical model at an event in Munich, Germany. Until now, the Urbanaut existed only in digital render form, but the physical concept will allow "audiences to engage more extensively with the spatial concept and sustainable materials at work".
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider is a Mazda MX-5 Miata swaddled in Italian evening wear and implanted with a turbocharged Italian heart. A joint production between Fiat and Mazda yanked the iconic 124 Spider nameplate from retirement to adorn a Miata that has had its bodywork and naturally aspirated engine swapped for retro-inspired styling evocative of the original 1960s 124 Spider and a Fiat-made turbo four. This sauce is spread over a more forgiving suspension that gives the Fiat a more relaxed overall demeanor than its Miata cousin.
topgear.com

The Genesis G80 Sport is the sporty version of an unsporty car

If you’ve read our review of the new Genesis G80, you’ll know Hyundai’s answer to the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6 isn’t even slightly sporty. That shouldn’t bother you, but if it does, then please be upstanding for the new Genesis G80 Sport – a lightly sportified take on what is a hugely refined, comfortable saloon.
Motorsportstopgear.com

The Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar does without a rear wing

This is it: the bold new Peugeot 9X8 will race at Le Mans in 2022. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to Peugeot’s new Le Mans car. Well, a close approximation of it at any rate....
CarsAutoExpress

New Bugatti hybrid hypercar and EV 'tourer saloon' confirmed

An all-new hybrid hypercar will be developed for Bugatti as part of the new joint venture with Croatian electric vehicle specialist Rimac - and the legendary brand will also launch a less sporty pure-electric model by the end of the decade. Announced this afternoon, the new company, Bugatti-Rimac, part-owned by...
Carstopgear.com

14 things you didn’t know about the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

Literally tonnes. Since the brand's relaunch in 2015 – where it changed name to Mercedes-Maybach and was spun more obviously off the LWB S-Class – Mercedes tells us it has sold 60,000 cars worldwide. Sixty thousand. And in today’s least surprising news, China was/is the biggest market. In 2019 alone,...
Carstopgear.com

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe keeps RWD… and normal grilles

Still want that 4 Series? BMW’s smallest coupe is back with 369bhp and an eggplant suit. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Punchy looking little fighter, isn’t it? And yet, BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe might well...
Businessthedetroitbureau.com

Croatia’s EV Maker Rimac Takes Over Bugatti

Croatian EV upstart Rimac is taking over French supercar company Bugatti from the Volkswagen Group as part of a complex deal that will create a new joint venture called Bugatti Rimac. The agreement – which sees Porsche take a 45% stake in the new company – underscores the dramatic changes...
Carstopgear.com

Behold the new Volkswagen Golf R Estate

Estate-ified Golf R keeps hatchback’s 316bhp motor, all-wheel drive and drift mode. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Today is officially A Good Day, for we are able to bring you news of a new fast estate....
BusinessTruth About Cars

Report: Volkswagen to Sell Stake in Electrify America

According to a report in Automotive News, Volkswagen Auto Group is about to sell its stake in Electrify America, a company that builds chargers for electric vehicles. The company wants to do this so that it can seek outside funding to build its own charging infrastructure. According to the News,...
Carstopgear.com

Meet the new £60k, 400bhp Lotus Emira

It’s definitely still a Lotus, but the new Emira might upset the British sports car purists on its way to sales success. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The new Lotus Emira is propelled entirely by little...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

How the Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Is so Darn Cheap

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning caught our attention for two reasons: it is an electric full-size pickup, and it's set to wear a starting price of $41,669 when it goes on sale in May 2022. Weeks after the electric Lightning was unveiled to the public, people are still talking about...
Businesstopgear.com

Rimac and Bugatti join forces to make the hypercars of the future

A Croatian EV tech startup and the grandest name in the automotive universe are now officially hitched. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Car biz news doesn’t get any juicier than this. The rumours were true –...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Official: Fully-Electric Bugatti Coming This Decade

It's been a big week for Bugatti and Rimac following the announcement of the new company very appropriately called Bugatti Rimac. The shares split will see 55 percent held by Rimac Automobili and 45 percent by Porsche. An endless amount of exciting new projects are now possible and we can't wait to see what the two brilliant companies have planned. But one thing is already being made crystal clear: Bugatti has no immediate plans to abandon combustion engine technology despite Rimac's vast battery-electric powertrain knowledge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy