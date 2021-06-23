How did this Fiat 500 concept become a Daewoo?

That’s right, it is not. This is the Fiat Cinquecento (or Fiat 500 in Italian – clever, eh?), which was launched to the world in 1991. Not the retro delight that we know today, more of a teeny shoebox almost an entire generation enjoyed as a first car when it was built between 1991 and 1998. For the 1992 Turin motor show, the Italian automobile association held a little competition of sorts, asking a few design studios to come up with their ideas for a more modern take on the Cinquecento.