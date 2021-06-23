Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar Up, Powell Assures Rates Will Not Be Raised “Pre-emptively”

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The dollar was up on Wednesday morning in Asia after recording two days of losses. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve, including Chairman Jerome Powell, sought to reassure markets that the tighter monetary policy hinted at in the Fed’s latest policy decision was still some way off. The U.S....

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Inflation#Investing Com#The U S Federal Reserve#The Bank Of Japan#Pmi#Aud#Nzd Usd#Usd Cny#New York Fed#National Australia Bank#The Bank Of England#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Global Commentary: Fed Update Sees a Rotation Back Into Structural Growth

Global equity markets continued to march higher in June (MSCI World +1.5% MoM), helping them to a mid-teen return for 1H21. However, the flavour of those returns was quite different to the previous few months, which have been dominated by companies benefitting from post-pandemic economic normalisation (generally cyclical companies or those geared towards industries that suffered most during the pandemic). Instead, June saw the return of the “pandemic-beneficiaries” (predominantly technology businesses), with the NYSE Fang Index (comprised of the 10 largest US-listed technology businesses) outperforming the broader market by about 7% for the month.
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.07.21

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, pulled down by losses in financial services and mining sector stocks and as the Delta strain of COVID-19 raised concerns about domestic economic recovery. Financial services companies, Alexander Forbes Group Holdings (JO: AFHJ ) and Lib Hold (JO: LBHJ ) declined...
Businessinvesting.com

Healthy NFP Data May Cause Dollar’s Uptrend to Pause

The dollar’s recovery from its May low could be over, after Friday’s drop in US payrolls data. It is hard to get a clean read on US employment data, which is still plagued by pandemic distortions. The 850k headline print beats expectations but estimates have not meant much in recent months. Furthermore, with Fed looking for signs of a “very strong” employment recovery which indicates further progress, Friday’s data will not do much to sway them in pushing forward tapering talk.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gold regains shine after central bank buying drops to decade low

Central banks may be regaining their appetite for buying gold after staying on the sidelines for the past year. Central banks from Serbia to Thailand have been adding to gold holdings and Ghana recently announced plans for purchases, as the spectre of accelerating inflation looms and a recovery in global trade provides the firepower to make purchases. A rebound in buying -- which had dropped to the lowest in a decade -- would bolster the prospects for gold prices as some other sources of demand falter.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: EUR/USD

Will central bank divergence become more apparent this week? FOMC minutes & ECB special meeting on tap. The latest Federal Reserve meeting, mid-June saw the Fed announce an unexpected hawkish shift. The Fed caught the market off guard by announcing that it now expects two interest rate rises in 2023, when before it didn’t expect any until 2024. The move boosted the US Dollar which went on to hit a 3 month high.
BusinessCNBC

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November. The U.S. dollar and other majors were mostly steady as investors wait on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Extends Rebound as Investors Mull Policy Outlook Before Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged toward a fifth daily gain as investors mulled the economic outlook before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scanned for clues on U.S. monetary policy. The precious metal has begun July on a positive note, notching its highest close in more than two weeks on Monday....
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near two-week high on softer US dollar, Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU (July 6): Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward. Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT,...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
Businesswsau.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Price Spike Risks Wider Market Swings Amid Inflation Fears

(Bloomberg) -- A spike in oil prices risks fanning wider moves across asset classes should inflation-sensitive investors believe the crude market will tighten further after OPEC+ failed to agree on a deal to increase production. The surprise breakdown in talks means tighter supply conditions for crude and upward pressure on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD buyers cheer DXY weakness to refresh intraday high. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales, Factory Orders eyed. US ISM Services PMI will be observed for inflation details, ECB meeting, FOMC minutes also be the key. EUR/USD...
Marketsinvesting.com

'Investors stay clear': UBS warns regulators could pop 'bubble-like crypto markets’

'Investors stay clear': UBS warns regulators could pop 'bubble-like crypto markets’. Swiss multinational investment banking giant, UBS, has warned its clients that crypto assets cbe unsuitable for professional investors if regulatory pressure continues. In a note sent to clients last week, the global wealth management team at UBS said China's...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened. Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s...
Marketsinvesting.com

Suning Shares Surge Over 10% Thanks to $1.36 Billion Bailout

Investing.com – Suning.com Co. has raised $1.36 billion in a state-backed bailout for its listed retail arm, in China's latest effort to clean up the indebted conglomerates. Suning's (SZ:002024) Shenzhen shares soared 10.02% by 1:14 AM ET (5:14 AM GMT) to CNY6.15 ($0.95), after a previous filing for a trading halt on Jun. 16 due to debt pressure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy