3 Movies that were filmed in Galveston

Denise Jans / Unsplash

Galveston is a coastal resort city that is filled with many buildings that have architectural values such as the Ashbel Smith Building and St. Mary Cathedral Basilica

The city is home to a population of 47,773 and this is named after the Spanish military leader. The main economical contribution of the city is tourism as there are so many tourist attractions like Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, Moody Gardens botanical park, and Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig and Museum. The city also possesses a few luxurious hotels such as Hotel Galvez. The Port of Galveston also plays a major role in contributing to the city's economy.

The city is not only known for its architectural values, but also for providing great locations for many movies. A few movies out of the list are mentioned below;

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

A comedy based on a character by Sacha Baron Cohen and directed by Jason Woliner.

The movie has won thirty-eight awards and also has two Oscar nominations.

Borat Sagdiyev, an immigrant from Kazakhstan who has been living in the United States after serving fourteen years in prison in Kazakhstan for humiliating Kazakhstan. As the United States prime minister has a different plan for him and he is appointed for the Prime Minister's work. As a gift to him, the Prime Minister brings his daughter Tutar Sagdiyev as well. The movie shows how this father and daughter experience the culture and politics of the United States dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. A recently released movie that is very relatable for today's situation and also most importantly, is hilariously entertaining.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Filming locations

Valea Albestiului, Mures County, Romania (Kuztsek, Borat's Village)

Galveston, Texas, USA

Home Stay (2020)

A horror story written by William Leonard Molina, Robert Jauregui, and directed by William Leonard Molina.

Anthony William and Veronica Billings, a newly married couple who has chosen a rental house which is situated in a calm and quiet town close to the beach, to spend their honeymoon peacefully. But all their hopes get shattered after they realize the strange events happen in the house they rented. The couple is too late when they understand that they have become the victims of dangerous energies.

Filming locations

Sinister On the Strand, 2319 Strand Street. Galveston, Texas, USA (Veronica and Anthony shopping- Diego watching)

Pardon My French, 2317 Strand Street, Galveston, Texas, USA.

Last Man Club (2016)

This story follows the journey of a Captain who once was a World War two veteran, named John "Eagle Eye" Pennell. He gets to know about the decision of his family members to send him to a retirement home forcefully and at the same time, he receives a letter from a friend who worked with him in the same crew during the war. The letter is a reminder to fulfill a promise that the crew members made years ago in 1944. As the captain starts his journey, he meets a hot young girl on the way as she was escaping from mobs. The Captain and his friend are determined to fulfill their promise at any cost as they value their friendship and cherish all the moments they had during the tough times fighting World War Two.

Filming locations

Tucson, Arizona, USA

Galveston, Texas, USA

Louis, Texas, USA

Paris, Texas (1984), Terma of Endearment (1983), The Chase (1994), Breast Men (1997) are some more of the other movies that have been filmed in this beautiful city. Have you seen any? Please share with us if you know of any more movies that were filmed in Galveston...

Sources

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galveston,_Texas

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13143964/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6992258/?ref_=adv_li_tt

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4648732/?ref_=adv_li_tt

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.