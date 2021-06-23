Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Why An Iranian Oil Revival Will Not Rock The Market

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 13 days ago

The possibility of a quick Iranian oil revival is not something any oil company or producer should worry about as the market has already factored this into the price. According to S&P Global Platts, if the US removes sanctions on Iranian oil, there could be a possible return to pre-sanctions oil production of about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) next year. However, total Iranian crude production has been unchanged in the last three months at around 2.4 million bpd.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Iranian#S P Global Platts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens slightly higher against US dollar on firmer oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): The ringgit opened marginally higher against the US dollar today, supported by firmer crude oil prices. At 9am, the local note ticked up to 4.1555/1590 against the greenback from 4.1560/1575 at yesterday’s close. At the time of writing, international oil benchmark Brent crude was 0.09% higher...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil and Dollars: Why the UAE Is Risking a Fallout With OPEC+

(Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ oil cartel is facing its biggest crisis since a price war at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The United Arab Emirates, the group’s fourth-biggest producer, argued against a deal proposed by Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend quota limits until the end of next year, rather than ending them in April as originally planned.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Price Spike Risks Wider Market Swings Amid Inflation Fears

(Bloomberg) -- A spike in oil prices risks fanning wider moves across asset classes should inflation-sensitive investors believe the crude market will tighten further after OPEC+ failed to agree on a deal to increase production. The surprise breakdown in talks means tighter supply conditions for crude and upward pressure on...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Analysis: From Liza to Tupi, Indian refiners embrace newer crudes to dilute supply risk

IOC becomes second Indian refiner to buy Guyana's Liza crude, after HMEL. US crude sales to India expected to remain robust: Platts Analytics. Indian refiners have been snapping up maiden import deals for newer crudes such as Guyana's Liza and Brazil's Tupi in a sign that one of Asia's fastest-growing oil consumers is increasingly looking to diversify its feedstock basket and have steady supply sources beyond the Middle East.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Steady as OPEC Clash Leaves Market Guessing

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE escalated over the weekend, leaving the market with few clues about how supply talks will proceed on Monday after discussions reached an impasse last week. The Saudis are standing firm about raising output starting next month and...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs. U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5%, to $76.27 a barrel.
Trafficinvesting.com

OPEC+ Talks Abandoned Without a Deal, Sending Oil Prices Higher

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ failed to reach a deal, abandoning its planned meeting and leaving theoil market facing much tighter supplies than had been expected. Several days of tense talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, delegates said, asking not to be named because the information wasn’t public. In absence of an agreement, the cartel’s current production limits will remain in place, depriving the global economy of vital extra supplies as demand recovers rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic.
TrafficPosted by
Coinspeaker

Oil Price Fluctuates Around $75 as OPEC+ Deal on Tenterhooks

The standoff between UAE and Saudi Arabi has kept the oil price floating around $75. Any failure to reach a deal could potentially shoot the oil price resulting in major inflation and derailing the efforts of economic recovery. Oil price is currently hovering around $75 as the world awaits some...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UAE supports OPEC+ easing cuts through Dec, but current baseline production 'unfair'

Wants extension of current pact beyond April 2022 to be discussed later. The UAE supports easing OPEC+ collective production cuts between August and December, but wants the proposed current agreement extension to the end of next year to be discussed at a separate occasion because the current production baseline on which quotas are based is unfair, the energy ministry said July 4.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Iraq backs extending OPEC+ oil output cut agreement until Dec. 2022

BAGHDAD, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Iraq backs extending the OPEC+ agreement to cut the oil production until December 2022, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said Sunday. Iraq also supports increasing the oil production starting August according to the requirements of the oil market, Ismail added, according to a brief statement by the Ministry of Oil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy