Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Life Happens in the NFL—Good to be Prepared for It

By Joe Oberle
Posted by 
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Twitter this week a statement appeared in my timeline along the lines of “why do the Vikings sign so many defensive tackles?” I saw it about an hour or so before I saw on Twitter that Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington, D.C.—yet is expected to make a full recovery. One tweet could have answered the other, in some unintended, roundabout way. And while this unspeakable tragedy could have been much worse, it demonstrates that, like cornerbacks, you can never have enough defensive tackles, at least in this Mike Zimmer defense.

vikingsterritory.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
693
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Jaylen Twyman
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Life Happens#Madness#American Football#Dt Jaylen Twyman#Vikings Dt#Vikings Ot#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: 'Defense, Defense, Defense' Sums Up Vikings Offseason

The Vikings have certainly been busy this offseason. Between further bolstering the offense largely through the NFL Draft and making some splashy defensive moves in free agency, Minnesota is doing what it can to bounce back from a 7-9 campaign in 2020. ESPN recently asked its NFL beat reporters to...
NFLNewsday

Carl Nassib a 'force for good' as LGBTQ — and NFL — role model

When it comes to adopting progressive attitudes, the NFL has long been one of the country’s final frontiers. That is why it was nothing short of stunning to see the reaction this past week after Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide: Preparing for the 18-Week Season

The obvious answer to our very rhetorical question, is not much. This is especially true in the sporting realm, as let’s be honest, the summer has barely started and we have already obsessed about, updated, changed, revised, and changed back our draft boards. And that was just last week. Each...
NFLDL-Online

Listen: NDSU's Ben Ellefson prepares for second NFL season

Former NDSU Bison Ben Ellefson was part of three national championships, catching the most touchdowns by any tight end with the Bison at 16 for his career. He went from that to joining a Jacksonville team that won just a single game in 2020.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

NFL All-Rookie selection Raekwon Davis: ‘It wasn’t a good season’

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis started his NFL career with five tackles in five games. But the former Alabama standout ended his first season on the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2020 All-Rookie team. Davis started the final 11 games of his rookie campaign, recording 35 tackles during that...
NFLchatsports.com

3 Takeaways from PFF’s Depth Chart Projection for Vikings

A while back, Pro Football Focus projected depth charts for each NFL team, an interesting task pertaining to the Minnesota Vikings as the franchise has oodles of new defensive pieces. The Vikings seek to vastly improve from a 2020 season that capped in a 7-9 finish, far below playoff expectations...
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Positional Outlook: Defensive Line

Over the next month until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for training camp, AllBucs plans to break down the team's roster, position by position, in order to prepare onlookers for what to watch for during the 2021 season. This series isn't meant to turn into a projection of...
NFL247Sports

NFL analyst picks Jaycee Horn as breakout defensive back

South Carolina's Jaycee Horn used a terrific Pro Day performance to propel himself into the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the Carolina Panthers making him the first defensive player off the board at No. 8 overall. And NFL Network's James Palmer said Horn was his choice for the rookie defensive back best equipped to break out in his first NFL season.
NFLCBS Sports

Saints among multiple teams interested in Richard Sherman ahead of 2021 training camp, per report

Richard Sherman said early this offseason he expected to wait until after the draft to find a new NFL home. Two months have passed, and the former All-Pro cornerback is still without a team for the 2021 campaign. But that doesn't mean there isn't a lurking market for the longtime Seahawks and recent 49ers starter. According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are among potential landing spots for the veteran defensive back, who has "multiple suitors" with training camp around the corner.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Insider does not feel good about Watson's future

A longtime NFL Insider does not feel good about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ability to play this coming season and maybe next season as well. NFL Insider John Clayton’s concern comes from the fact nothing has been resolved in the 22 civil lawsuits against the former Clemson quarterback for sexual assault, and it does not appear it is going to happen anytime soon.
Houston, TXPosted by
Jessica Yang

Life after NFL for Shaun Cody

HOUSTON, TX — Life after NFL career for Shaun Cody is as unique as his off-the-field antics when he played. The 8-year pro, who spent his final four seasons with the Texans from 2009 until 2012, is back home in Southern California.
NFLYardbarker

Report: Vikings Extension Talks With Harrison Smith 'Have Picked Up Significantly'

The Vikings have a history of signing key players to extensions right when training camp begins, with Everson Griffen and Stefon Diggs among the recent examples in the Rick Spielman/Mike Zimmer era. This year's camp is a little over three weeks away, and the team has two players in need of extensions: veteran safety Harrison Smith and standout right tackle Brian O'Neill.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB is one of the worst draft picks from the last 15 years

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder was among those selected by PFF in a recent list of the worst first-round picks in the NFL Draft since 2006. After witnessing the career of the legendary Brett Favre crumble in front of their eyes in 2010, the Minnesota Vikings decided to use their first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft on former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder.
NFLDaily Norseman

Scheme Changes Coming for Vikings Defense

Mike Zimmer said during a press conference a few months ago that he was making some scheme changes on defense, indicating, “some of it is big change, some of it is minor tweaks.” Both Zimmer and co-Defensive Coordinator Andre Patterson talked about the meetings the Vikings’ defensive coaching staff had early in the off-season, and Patterson elaborated on them a little more after mini-camp:

Comments / 1

Community Policy