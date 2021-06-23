Life Happens in the NFL—Good to be Prepared for It

On Twitter this week a statement appeared in my timeline along the lines of “why do the Vikings sign so many defensive tackles?” I saw it about an hour or so before I saw on Twitter that Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington, D.C.—yet is expected to make a full recovery. One tweet could have answered the other, in some unintended, roundabout way. And while this unspeakable tragedy could have been much worse, it demonstrates that, like cornerbacks, you can never have enough defensive tackles, at least in this Mike Zimmer defense.